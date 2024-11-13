Apple is reportedly working on the iPhone SE 4, which is expected to arrive in early 2025 as its fourth generation 'SE' smartphone. While the company is yet to announce plans to unveil a new handset, a publication claims that one of Apple's suppliers is set to begin mass production of the camera components for the purported successor to the iPhone SE (2022). The company is expected to launch a new iPhone SE model with an A18 chip, an OLED display, a 48-megapixel rear camera, and Apple Intelligence.

iPhone SE 4 Launch Timeline (Expected)

An AJU News report (in Korean) states that electronic components manufacturer LG Innotek is scheduled to begin the mass production for camera components that will be used for the iPhone SE 4 in the coming weeks. Production of these components will reportedly take place in December, which is only a couple of weeks away.

The publication also states that the supplier provides Apple with the camera modules "3 months before the launch of new smartphones". This suggests that the iPhone SE 4 could be unveiled by Apple as early as March 2025. Readers might recall that the third-generation iPhone SE was launched on March 9, 2022.

Recently leaked information about the rumoured iPhone SE 4 indicates that Apple's next smartphone will feature a 6.06-inch (1,170x2,532 pixels) LTPS OLED screen with a peak brightness of 800nits, and display notch for the TrueDepth camera and Face ID sensors. It is expected to run on Apple's new A18 chip with 8GB of RAM.

The handset is expected to offer support for Apple Intelligence, and might feature Apple's It could be equipped with the same 48-megapixel camera found on the iPhone 15. The iPhone SE 4 is also said to pack a 3,279mAh battery with 20W USB-PD charging and 15W MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging.