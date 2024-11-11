Apple unveiled its first mixed-reality headset Vision Pro at WWDC last year. Rumours about its successor have been circulating online for a while, and now Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested the launch timeline for the next generation Apple Vision Pro. Gurman claims that the upcoming model will have a similar design as the current model. The next Apple Vision Pro is likely to arrive with an M5 processor and other internal upgrades. The report comes after analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently predicted that production of the cheaper version of the Vision Pro headset will be pushed beyond 2027.

Apple Vision Pro 2 With M5 Chip Could Be in the Works

In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman revealed that the second-generation Apple Vision Pro is expected to hit the market between the fall of 2025 and the spring of 2026. This mostly aligns with previous reports. The upcoming Vision Pro 2's design is claimed to be the same as the current model.

“Apple is working on several ideas for its Vision headset line, but at least one version of the second-generation Vision Pro — assuming it's released — will look almost entirely like the current design,“ Gurman said. “The big changes are internal, including a processor upgrade" he added. Apple is expected to pack a M5 chip in the next Vision Pro device. The existing model has an M2 chip under the hood.

Previous reports suggested that Apple's Vision Products Group was eyeing to produce a cheaper Vision headset with a price tag of around $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,68,000). However, reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo opined that the brand has postponed its plans to launch the affordable version of Apple Vision Pro beyond 2027. The budget model was tipped to pack a less powerful processor and would have reportedly used slightly cheaper materials. It was said to lack features like EyeSight which lets users show their own eyes while wearing the headset.

Apple released its first mixed-reality headset Vision Pro at WWDC 2023 and it went on sale in select global markets including the US, China, Europe, and Japan early this year with a price tag of $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,90,000) for the 256GB version. The 512GB and 1TB storage options are priced at $3,699 (roughly Rs. 3.07 lakh) and $3,899 (roughly Rs. 3.24 lakh), respectively. The Vision Pro integrates augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies and runs on the visionOS operating system. It has an R1 chip under the hood.