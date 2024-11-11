Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Apple Vision Pro 2 to Launch Between Fall of 2025 and Spring 2026 With Same Design as Current Model: Mark Gurman

Apple Vision Pro 2 to Launch Between Fall of 2025 and Spring 2026 With Same Design as Current Model: Mark Gurman

Apple's second-generation Vision Pro is likely to sport an M5 processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 November 2024 15:01 IST
Apple Vision Pro 2 to Launch Between Fall of 2025 and Spring 2026 With Same Design as Current Model: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro is the iPhone maker's first wearable spatial computer

Highlights
  • Apple Vision Pro has an M2 chip under the hood
  • Apple reportedly delayed plans to launch a cheaper version of Vision Pro
  • Apple released its first mixed-reality headset Vision Pro at WWDC 2023
Advertisement

Apple unveiled its first mixed-reality headset Vision Pro at WWDC last year. Rumours about its successor have been circulating online for a while, and now Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested the launch timeline for the next generation Apple Vision Pro. Gurman claims that the upcoming model will have a similar design as the current model. The next Apple Vision Pro is likely to arrive with an M5 processor and other internal upgrades. The report comes after analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently predicted that production of the cheaper version of the Vision Pro headset will be pushed beyond 2027.

Apple Vision Pro 2 With M5 Chip Could Be in the Works

In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman revealed that the second-generation Apple Vision Pro is expected to hit the market between the fall of 2025 and the spring of 2026. This mostly aligns with previous reports. The upcoming Vision Pro 2's design is claimed to be the same as the current model.

“Apple is working on several ideas for its Vision headset line, but at least one version of the second-generation Vision Pro — assuming it's released — will look almost entirely like the current design,“ Gurman said. “The big changes are internal, including a processor upgrade" he added. Apple is expected to pack a M5 chip in the next Vision Pro device. The existing model has an M2 chip under the hood.

Previous reports suggested that Apple's Vision Products Group was eyeing to produce a cheaper Vision headset with a price tag of around $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,68,000). However, reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo opined that the brand has postponed its plans to launch the affordable version of Apple Vision Pro beyond 2027. The budget model was tipped to pack a less powerful processor and would have reportedly used slightly cheaper materials. It was said to lack features like EyeSight which lets users show their own eyes while wearing the headset.

Apple released its first mixed-reality headset Vision Pro at WWDC 2023 and it went on sale in select global markets including the US, China, Europe, and Japan early this year with a price tag of $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,90,000) for the 256GB version. The 512GB and 1TB storage options are priced at $3,699 (roughly Rs. 3.07 lakh) and $3,899 (roughly Rs. 3.24 lakh), respectively. The Vision Pro integrates augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies and runs on the visionOS operating system. It has an R1 chip under the hood.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Vision Pro, Apple Vision Pro 2, Apple Vision Pro Specifications, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme GT 7 Pro Camera Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch; to Get Underwater Photography Mode

Related Stories

Apple Vision Pro 2 to Launch Between Fall of 2025 and Spring 2026 With Same Design as Current Model: Mark Gurman
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zomato's New Feature Lets You Grab Cancelled Orders at a Discount
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Camera Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Oppo Find X8 Series, ColorOS 15 India Launch Set for November 21
  4. Sony WF-C510 Review
  5. iPhone Production May Double to $30 Billion in India: Report
  6. OnePlus 12R Android 15-Based OxygenOS 15 Stable Update Rolling Out
  7. Bitcoin Hits New All Time High of $81,000, Most Altcoins Follow
#Latest Stories
  1. Mark Thomson Appointed CERN Director-General, Takes Charge of Collider Project
  2. Russia Delays Key Science Projects: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Oppo Find X8 Series India Launch Set for November 21 Alongside ColorOS 15
  4. Apple Vision Pro 2 to Launch Between Fall of 2025 and Spring 2026 With Same Design as Current Model: Mark Gurman
  5. Chinese Rover Uncovers Evidence Supporting Theory of a Vast Ancient Ocean on Mars
  6. Realme GT 7 Pro Camera Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch; to Get Underwater Photography Mode
  7. PS5 Pro Aimed at 'Hardcore' Users, Pricing Has Not Had 'Negative Impact' on Sales, Says Sony President
  8. Android 15 Brings Support for True Adaptive Refresh Rate on Smartphones and Other Devices
  9. OpenAI’s Next Flagship AI Model Reportedly Struggling to Outperform Older Models in Certain Tasks
  10. iPhone Production in India Could Double Due to Donald Trump's Bigger Tariff Proposals: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »