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MacBook Pro With OLED Panel Could Launch by End of 2026, Product Roadmap for Next Three Years Leaked

iPad Air with an OLED panel is tipped to launch in early next year in 11-inch and 13-inch display options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 September 2026 13:40 IST
MacBook Pro With OLED Panel Could Launch by End of 2026, Product Roadmap for Next Three Years Leaked

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple will reportedly launch a 13.6-inch MacBook with OLED panel in 2029

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Highlights
  • Apple will reportedly launch the MacBook Air lineup in early 2027
  • iPad Air could launch in 2028 in 11-inch and 13-inch OLED display options
  • Apple's OLED transition could continue till 2029
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Apple's MacBook and iPad lineup is expected to ship with OLED panels in the coming years. This long-rumoured transition to OLED displays is expected to begin as early as the end of this year. While Apple has yet to confirm this, a new report from a display industry research firm suggests a possible roadmap of the MacBook and iPad models featuring OLED panels. The MacBook with an OLED display is likely to be announced later this year. The MacBook Pro lineup could lead the transition, followed by iPad Air and iPad Pro.

Apple Could Bring OLED Displays to MacBook, iPad Lineup From 2026

A new report by Omdia (via 9to5Mac) shows that Apple's first MacBook with an OLED display will be released by the end of this year. The device is likely to be the rumoured MacBook Pro or Ultra model with 14.3-inch and 16.3-inch OLED displays. iPad mini with an 8.4-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate is also expected to be announced around the same time.

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Apple will reportedly launch the MacBook Air lineup in early 2027. It could retain the LCD panels and could come in 13.6-inch and 15.4-inch models. The iPad Air with an OLED panel could launch in 11-inch and 13-inch display options in early next year. It is said to offer a 60Hz refresh rate.

The iPad Pro with 11-inch and 13-inch OLED displays is said to launch in mid-2027. They could come with COE (colour filter on encapsulation) technology. Apple could launch next-generation MacBook Pro and MacBook Pro Ultra models later in n 2027 with 14.3-inch and 16.3-inch OLED displays. These models will reportedly feature LTPO technology.

Apple's transition to OLED displays is said to continue in 2028 as well. The Cupertino-based company is expected to announce the iPad Air in 11-inch and 13-inch OLED display options with 60Hz refresh rates in early 2028.

By 2029, Apple will reportedly launch a 13.6-inch MacBook with an OLED panel featuring both LTPO and COE technologies. The iPad mini with an 8.4-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate could also go official around the same time. The report also suggests that MacBook Pro models with mini-LED panels will be available until at least 2028.

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Further reading: Apple, MacBook Pro, MacBook, iPad Air, iPad Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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