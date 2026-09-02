iPhone 18 Pro series, which will likely include the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, is expected to be launched this month during Apple's ‘Surprise and Shine' event. The handsets are expected to be unveiled along with the company's first foldable handset, the iPhone Ultra. Leading up to their launch, various details about the next-generation iPhone models have surfaced online. Now, a leak suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro series will be offered in three new colour options. Last year, the iPhone 17 Pro series was introduced in an orange shade. This year, the tech giant might not bring back the orange colourway, replacing it with a different option.

iPhone 18 Pro Series Colour Options (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Fixed-Focus Digital Cameras (translated from Chinese) has shared a purported image of the iPhone 18 Pro, which suggests four colour options for the smartphone. However, the leaker says that the handset will be available in only three of the four shades shown, excluding the titanium option. He claims that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be launched in “Burgundy, Pure Black, and Sky Blue” (translated from Chinese) colour options.

This means that with the iPhone 18 Pro series, the Cupertino tech giant will be abandoning all three shades of last year's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The flagship iPhone models were launched in September 2025 in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver colourways. The shades of the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series appear to be notably different from its predecessor.

iPhone 18 Pro is said to go on sale in three of the four colourways shown in this image.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Fixed-Focus Digital Cameras

The Sky Blue option is shown to be lighter, while the Burgundy is shown to be a darker red hue. Interestingly, the iPhone 18 Pro series could also mark the return of the black iPhone Pro model, which appears to be darker than the black shade of the standard iPhone 17 model.

We already know that Apple will host its ‘Surprise and Shine' event on September 9 at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST) at Apple Park in Cupertino. During the event, the company is likely to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, along with the iPhone Ultra, the tech giant's first book-style foldable. Moreover, the event might witness the unveiling of the Apple Watch Series 12 and AirPods 5.

Leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro series will retain the design of its predecessor. However, the camera plateau is said to be larger, housing a new triple rear camera system. All three smartphones will reportedly be powered by Apple's unreleased A20 Pro chipset. Other details are expected to be revealed in the coming days, as the launch event draws close.

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