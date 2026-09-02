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iPhone 18 Pro Series to Launch This Month in Three New Colour Options, Tipster Claims

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely to launch globally on September 9.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 September 2026 10:31 IST
iPhone 18 Pro Series to Launch This Month in Three New Colour Options, Tipster Claims

iPhone 18 Pro will succeed last year's iPhone 17 Pro

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Highlights
  • iPhone 18 Pro could be powered by the A20 Pro SoC
  • iPhone 18 Pro might feature a triple rear camera unit
  • Apple announced the date for its annual September event
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iPhone 18 Pro series, which will likely include the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, is expected to be launched this month during Apple's ‘Surprise and Shine' event. The handsets are expected to be unveiled along with the company's first foldable handset, the iPhone Ultra. Leading up to their launch, various details about the next-generation iPhone models have surfaced online. Now, a leak suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro series will be offered in three new colour options. Last year, the iPhone 17 Pro series was introduced in an orange shade. This year, the tech giant might not bring back the orange colourway, replacing it with a different option.

iPhone 18 Pro Series Colour Options (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Fixed-Focus Digital Cameras (translated from Chinese) has shared a purported image of the iPhone 18 Pro, which suggests four colour options for the smartphone. However, the leaker says that the handset will be available in only three of the four shades shown, excluding the titanium option. He claims that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be launched in “Burgundy, Pure Black, and Sky Blue” (translated from Chinese) colour options.

VoltIphone 18 Pro Discussion
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This means that with the iPhone 18 Pro series, the Cupertino tech giant will be abandoning all three shades of last year's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The flagship iPhone models were launched in September 2025 in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver colourways. The shades of the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series appear to be notably different from its predecessor.

iphone 18 pro colours weibo inline iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone 18 Pro is said to go on sale in three of the four colourways shown in this image.
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Fixed-Focus Digital Cameras

 

The Sky Blue option is shown to be lighter, while the Burgundy is shown to be a darker red hue. Interestingly, the iPhone 18 Pro series could also mark the return of the black iPhone Pro model, which appears to be darker than the black shade of the standard iPhone 17 model.

We already know that Apple will host its ‘Surprise and Shine' event on September 9 at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST) at Apple Park in Cupertino. During the event, the company is likely to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, along with the iPhone Ultra, the tech giant's first book-style foldable. Moreover, the event might witness the unveiling of the Apple Watch Series 12 and AirPods 5.

Leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro series will retain the design of its predecessor. However, the camera plateau is said to be larger, housing a new triple rear camera system. All three smartphones will reportedly be powered by Apple's unreleased A20 Pro chipset. Other details are expected to be revealed in the coming days, as the launch event draws close.

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iPhone 18 Pro

upcoming
iPhone 18 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A20 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
OS iOS 27
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iPhone 18 Pro Max

upcoming
iPhone 18 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A20 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
OS iOS 27
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple, iPhone 18 Pro Launch, iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch, iPhone 18 Pro Colourways, iPhone 18 Pro Max Colourways, iPhone 18 Pro Specifications, iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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