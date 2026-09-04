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Everything Announced at Sony's State of Play: Hunter's Moon, Crimson Desert Expansion, Maneater 2 and More

Sony's State of Play and State of Play Japan showcases were broadcast back-to-back on September 3.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 September 2026 13:33 IST
Everything Announced at Sony's State of Play: Hunter's Moon, Crimson Desert Expansion, Maneater 2 and More

Photo Credit: Sony

State of Play was followed by a State of Play Japan broadcast

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Highlights
  • Until Dawn 2 will launch on PS5 on January 28, 2027
  • Crimson Desert's story expansion is coming October 15, 2026
  • Final Fantasy VII Revelation will launch on April 8, 2027
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Sony's State of Play show was broadcast on Thursday, featuring new updates and announcements on upcoming PS5 games. The presentation was followed by a State of Play Japan showcase, focussed on titles from studios based in Japan and Asia. The double bill of video game showcases brought some new reveals, such as the first-person folk horror title Hunter's Moon and shark RPG Maneater 2.

At State of Play, Square Enix also confirmed the release date for Final Fantasy VII Revelation. 4A Games, on the other hand, revealed new gameplay from Metro 2039. On the first-party front, Sony shared updates on Saros, Marvel's Wolverine, and Ghost of Yotei. The PlayStation parent also revealed the release date for Until Dawn 2.

Here's everything that was announced at State of Play:

Maneater 2 announced

Maneater, the 2022 shark RPG from Tripwire Interactive, is getting a sequel, Maneater 2 was announced at State of Play with a gameplay reveal trailer. The game will launch on PS5, PC, Xbox Series S/X in 2027. It is currently available to wishlist across supported storefronts.

Hunter's Moon announced

Among the new announcements at the show was Hunter's Moon, a first-person historical folk horror game from developer Twin Swans. The game takes place over the course of a single night, where players are put into the shoes of the protagonist, Lilith Thorne, who is accused of being a witch.

As Thorne, you must evade capture by witch hunters while exploring a 17th–century English village and its surrounding forests and moors. Players must utilise stealth to survive. They can also eavesdrop on certain characters to gain crucial knowledge that may help them escape to safety. Hunter's Moon is a PS5 exclusive and it's coming on on October 26.

Final Fantasy VII Revelation release date revealed

Square Enix finally announced a release date for Final Fantasy VII Revelation, the third and final entry in the FF7 remake trilogy. The State of Play show concluded with a deep dive into the game's open world and combat, revealing new gameplay details. Square Enix also detailed Revelation's expanded combat system, which features the new Function-Integrated Tactical Suitwear, or the FITS system, which allows for customised play styles with new uniforms that come with unique move sets.

Final Fantasy VII Revelation will launch on April 8, 2027, across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2. The game is now available to pre-order in Standard, Premium, and Premium Plus editions.

Until Dawn 2

Until Dawn 2, the upcoming horror game from Firesprite Games, received a release date at State of Play. The game will launch exclusively on PS5 on January 28, 2027. During the State of Play broadcast, Firesprite also confirmed that it had teamed up with Dispatch developer AdHoc Studio to craft the story of Until Dawn 2.

The game follows a group of fake ghost hunting YouTubers on an island full of horrors. As with Until Dawn, player choices will dictate who survives and who dies on the island. Firesprite released a new trailer for Until Dawn 2 and confirmed that pre-orders for the game would begin on September 10. The horror title is available in Standard and Digital Deluxe editions.

Crimson Desert: Charting the Unknown announced

Crimson Desert is getting its first story expansion. The story DLC, titled Charting the Unknown, was announced at State of Play on Thursday. The expansion will arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 15.

Developer Pearl Abyss shared a trailer for the expansion, teasing new gameplay features coming to Crimson Desert. Charting the Unknown can now be pre-ordered across all platforms.

Here's everything else that was announced at State of Play and State of Play Japan:

State of Play

  • Resident Evil movie exclusive clip revealed (In theatres September 18)
  • Marvel's Wolverine cinematic launch trailer released (PS5 – September 15)
  • Ghost of Yotei Most Wanted mode, Echoes of Sekigahara expansion trailers released (PS5 – October 1)
  • Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance trailer released (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – 2027)
  • Metro 2039 release date revealed, new gameplay trailer released (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – February 4, 2027)
  • Final Fantasy Resonance new trailer, demo released (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 – October 22, 2026)
  • Gundam: Rogue Orbit release date revealed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – March 5, 2027)
  • Uncanyon revealed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Switch 2 – 2027)
  • Keeper released on PS5 (PS5 – September 3)
  • Rev. Noir second trailer and story trailer released (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – 2027)
  • Rhapsody in Scarlet announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X)
  • Saros Zenith update announced (PS5 – 2026)
  • Gran Turismo 7 Spec IV update announced (PS4, PS5 – October 2026 and December 2026)

State of Play Japan

  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 new trailer released (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – 2027)
  • Fate/Extra Record release date announced (PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 – January 28, 2027)
  • Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World new trailer released (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 – December 3, 2026)
  • The Eminence in Shadow: Phantom Echoes revealed (PC, PS5, Switch 2 – 2027)
  • Rematch Season 5 x Blue Lock collaboration announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – September 24, 2026)
  • Where the Seeds Fall announced (PC, PS5, Switch 2 – November 5, 2026)
  • WPCA: World Phasebound Control Authority announced (PC, PS5 – 2028)
  • Stupid Never Dies third trailer, demo released (PC, PS5 – October 21, 2026)
  • SlashZero demo released (PC, PS5 – spring 2027)
  • Digimon: Time Stranger – A Hero's Eternal Legacy expansion announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 – 2027)
  • CONQ: Crown of No Quarter revealed (PC, PS5 – 2027)
  • Daba: Land of Water Scar announced (PC, PS5 – spring 2027)
Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Yotei

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Stunning cinematic visualso
  • Slick and visceral combat
  • Compelling protagonist
  • Innovative exploration
  • Variety of modes
  • Flawless, bug-free performance
  • Bad
  • Risk-averse storytelling
  • Cumbersome combat UI
  • Mechanically similar to Ghost of Tsushima
Read detailed Sony Ghost of Yotei review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
FINAL FANTASY RESONANCE

upcoming
FINAL FANTASY RESONANCE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
Keeper

Keeper

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Adventure
Platform Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Helps you become a better racer
  • Engaging sim racing
  • Scapes is next-level photo mode
  • Extensive tuning options
  • Dynamic weather can be a gamechanger
  • Bad
  • Always online (largely)
  • AI not challenging enough
  • Brakes can feel arcade-ish at times
  • Can't feel the track variety
  • Uninspired soundtrack
  • No voiceovers
  • Pay-to-win behaviour
  • Music Rally is a bore
  • Local multiplayer is letterboxed
Read detailed Sony Gran Turismo 7 review
Genre Racing
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Gran Turismo
PEGI Rating 3+
DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Withered World

upcoming
DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Withered World

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
Rematch

Rematch

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fun, fast-paced football gameplay
  • Depth of skill moves and tricks
  • Vibrant art style
  • Fresh take on arcade sports genre
  • Bad
  • Matchmaking and technical issues
  • Lack of cross play
  • Frustrating online experience
Read detailed Kepler Interactive Rematch review
Genre Sports
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Stupid Never Dies

upcoming
Stupid Never Dies

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 17+
Digimon Story: Time Stranger

Digimon Story: Time Stranger

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Digimon
PEGI Rating 12+
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Further reading: State of Play, State of Play Japan, Sony, PlayStation, State of Play All Announcements, PS5, Final Fantasy VII Revelation, Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown, Until Dawn 2, Maneater 2, Hunters Moon
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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