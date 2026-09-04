Sony's State of Play show was broadcast on Thursday, featuring new updates and announcements on upcoming PS5 games. The presentation was followed by a State of Play Japan showcase, focussed on titles from studios based in Japan and Asia. The double bill of video game showcases brought some new reveals, such as the first-person folk horror title Hunter's Moon and shark RPG Maneater 2.

At State of Play, Square Enix also confirmed the release date for Final Fantasy VII Revelation. 4A Games, on the other hand, revealed new gameplay from Metro 2039. On the first-party front, Sony shared updates on Saros, Marvel's Wolverine, and Ghost of Yotei. The PlayStation parent also revealed the release date for Until Dawn 2.

Here's everything that was announced at State of Play:

Maneater 2 announced

Maneater, the 2022 shark RPG from Tripwire Interactive, is getting a sequel, Maneater 2 was announced at State of Play with a gameplay reveal trailer. The game will launch on PS5, PC, Xbox Series S/X in 2027. It is currently available to wishlist across supported storefronts.

Hunter's Moon announced

Among the new announcements at the show was Hunter's Moon, a first-person historical folk horror game from developer Twin Swans. The game takes place over the course of a single night, where players are put into the shoes of the protagonist, Lilith Thorne, who is accused of being a witch.

As Thorne, you must evade capture by witch hunters while exploring a 17th–century English village and its surrounding forests and moors. Players must utilise stealth to survive. They can also eavesdrop on certain characters to gain crucial knowledge that may help them escape to safety. Hunter's Moon is a PS5 exclusive and it's coming on on October 26.

Square Enix finally announced a release date for Final Fantasy VII Revelation, the third and final entry in the FF7 remake trilogy. The State of Play show concluded with a deep dive into the game's open world and combat, revealing new gameplay details. Square Enix also detailed Revelation's expanded combat system, which features the new Function-Integrated Tactical Suitwear, or the FITS system, which allows for customised play styles with new uniforms that come with unique move sets.

Final Fantasy VII Revelation will launch on April 8, 2027, across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2. The game is now available to pre-order in Standard, Premium, and Premium Plus editions.

Until Dawn 2

Until Dawn 2, the upcoming horror game from Firesprite Games, received a release date at State of Play. The game will launch exclusively on PS5 on January 28, 2027. During the State of Play broadcast, Firesprite also confirmed that it had teamed up with Dispatch developer AdHoc Studio to craft the story of Until Dawn 2.

The game follows a group of fake ghost hunting YouTubers on an island full of horrors. As with Until Dawn, player choices will dictate who survives and who dies on the island. Firesprite released a new trailer for Until Dawn 2 and confirmed that pre-orders for the game would begin on September 10. The horror title is available in Standard and Digital Deluxe editions.

Crimson Desert: Charting the Unknown announced

Crimson Desert is getting its first story expansion. The story DLC, titled Charting the Unknown, was announced at State of Play on Thursday. The expansion will arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 15.

Developer Pearl Abyss shared a trailer for the expansion, teasing new gameplay features coming to Crimson Desert. Charting the Unknown can now be pre-ordered across all platforms.

Here's everything else that was announced at State of Play and State of Play Japan:

State of Play

Resident Evil movie exclusive clip revealed (In theatres September 18)

Marvel's Wolverine cinematic launch trailer released (PS5 – September 15)

Ghost of Yotei Most Wanted mode, Echoes of Sekigahara expansion trailers released (PS5 – October 1)

Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance trailer released (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – 2027)

Metro 2039 release date revealed, new gameplay trailer released (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – February 4, 2027)

Final Fantasy Resonance new trailer, demo released (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 – October 22, 2026)

Gundam: Rogue Orbit release date revealed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – March 5, 2027)

Uncanyon revealed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Switch 2 – 2027)

Keeper released on PS5 (PS5 – September 3)

Rev. Noir second trailer and story trailer released (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – 2027)

Rhapsody in Scarlet announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X)

Saros Zenith update announced (PS5 – 2026)

Gran Turismo 7 Spec IV update announced (PS4, PS5 – October 2026 and December 2026)

State of Play Japan