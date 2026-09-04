Motorola Edge 70 Plus was unveiled at IFA 2026 on Thursday alongside Moto Watch Ultra and Moto Snap wireless charger. The handset features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a 200-megapixel main camera, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, and a 6,500mAh battery. The Moto Watch Ultra, meanwhile, brings Wear OS, LTE connectivity and Polar-powered health tracking. The company has also introduced a special-edition motorola razr with Crystals by Swarovski as part of its Brilliant Collection.

Motorola Edge 70 Plus, Moto Watch Ultra, Razr Swarovski Edition and Moto Snap Wireless Charger Price, Availability

The Motorola Edge 70 Plus will be available in select countries across Europe and Middle East over the coming weeks, although its pricing has yet to be announced by the brand. The Moto Watch Ultra starts at EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 47,000) and will be available in select markets across Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, North America and Asia-Pacific in the coming weeks.

The price of the Moto Snap wireless charger starts at EUR 39 (roughly Rs. 4,300) and will also roll out across select markets. Motorola has not detailed India pricing or availability for any of these products.

The motorola razr with Crystals by Swarovski is also being introduced in select markets. Motorola has not announced its global price or India availability for the special-edition foldable.

Motorola Edge 70 Plus Features, Specifications

The Motorola Edge 70 Plus sports a 6.78-inch Extreme AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Pantone Validated colour calibration. The display has a quad-curved design and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The phone also meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards.

For photography, the smartphone has a 200-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 10x Super Zoom and 4K video recording, along with a dedicated macro camera. A 32-megapixel front camera handles selfies and supports 4K video recording with Adaptive Stabilisation. Motorola also includes its Photo Enhancement Engine for automated image processing.

The Edge 70 Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It also features AI-powered RAM Boost and a vapour chamber cooling system. The phone packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W TurboPower charging and bypass charging.

Moto Watch Ultra Features, Specifications

The moto watch ultra marks Motorola's return to Wear OS and comes with a 1.5-inch OLED display offering up to 2,700 nits of brightness. It has a 46mm stainless steel case, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, IP68 certification and 5ATM water resistance. The smartwatch supports standard 22mm straps.

It is powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 platform and includes LTE connectivity through eSIM, allowing users to make calls, send messages and receive notifications without keeping their phone connected. It also supports dual-band GPS and Google Wallet for contactless payments.

Health and fitness tracking is powered in part by Polar's algorithms, with features including sleep tracking, stress management, activity goals, heart-rate-based intensity zones, calorie tracking and Energy Sources analysis. The watch also includes a Running Coach feature for guided workouts. Motorola claims up to two days of active use with the always-on display turned off.

Motorola Razr with Crystals by Swarovski Features, Specifications

The special-edition Motorola Razr adds Swarovski detailing to the standard foldable. It comes in a Pantone Meteorite finish with a quilted, leather-inspired texture and features 35 Swarovski Crystals in Silver Night. Motorola has placed a 32-facet Swarovski Crystal on the hinge.

It is, however, only a cosmetic change and the foldable has the same features and specifications as the standard Razr. It a 3.6-inch external display and a 6.9-inch Extreme AMOLED inner display. The phone features a dual 50-megapixel rear camera system and a 4,800mAh battery, with Motorola claiming more than 36 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Moto Snap Wireless Charger Features, Specifications

Motorola says its new Snap wireless charger is designed for Qi-compatible devices and supports up to 25W wireless charging on Qi2.2-compatible devices. Supported Motorola phones can receive up to 30W charging using Motorola's proprietary charging protocol. It comes with a 1.5-metre braided USB Type-C cable and supports magnetic cases.

The charger has built-in magnets to keep compatible devices in position and includes overheat and overcharge protection. Motorola also claims zero standby power consumption.