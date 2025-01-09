Dreame Technology unveiled a new range of smart home cleaning products at CES 2025. The Xiaomi sub-brand has introduced the Dreame X50 Ultra robot vacuum cleaner, the Dreame Z1 Pro robotic pool cleaner, and the H12 Pro FlexReach wet and dry vacuum. The latest product range also includes the Dreame Z30, a cordless stick vacuum, and the Dreame AirStyle Pro, a hairstyling tool. The Dreame X50 Ultra offers a maximum suction power of 20,000pa. All the new models will go on sale in the coming months in the US through Dreame's official website and Amazon.

Dreame X50 Ultra, Z1 Pro, H12 Pro, Z30 Price and Availability

Dreame X50 Ultra price is set at $1699 (roughly Rs. 1,45,900) and it will be available starting February 14. The Dreame Z1 Pro Robotic Pool Cleaner will be up for sale in March for $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,37,000).

On the other hand, the Dreame H12 Pro FlexReach costs $449 (roughly Rs. 38,000) and will go on sale next month, while the Dreame Z30 will go on sale on February 21 for $499 (roughly Rs. 42,000).

The Dreame AirStyle Pro will be available for $399 (roughly Rs. 34,000) in May. All these products will go on sale in the US via Dreame's website and Amazon.

Dreame X50 Ultra Specifications

The Dreame X50 Ultra offers a maximum suction power of 20,000pa and employs a ProLeap system that enables climbing on obstacles up to 6cm in height. It uses the VersaLift DToF navigation system and includes a HyperStream Detangling DuoBrush for minimising hair tangles.

To prevent moisture, the Dreame X50 Ultra robot can lift the mops to 10.5mm for short-pile carpets. It is backed by a 6,400mAh battery. Thic robot vacuum cleaner offers hot water mop washing and drying. The dual-bottom view sensors of the device can detect height, and it is claimed to identify up to 200 types of objects.

Dreame Z1 Pro Robotic Pool Cleaner Specifications

The Dreame Z1 Pro cordless robotic pool cleaner uses PoolSense technology and a LiFi Control System for cleaning pool surfaces with 8000GPH suction power. It has dual brushless motors, and the device follows an S-shaped route for floor cleaning and an N-shaped route for wall cleaning.

Photo Credit: Dreame

Dreame H12 Pro, Z30 Specifications

The Dreame H12 Pro FlexReach wet and dry vacuum is equipped with a light-emitting diode (LED) screen that displays battery life, mode and other details. It has 180-degree lie-flat capability and offers 18,000Pa suction power. It has a TangleCut technology to eliminate hair residue and can rotate forward and backward. The device offers auto and ultra suction modes for cleaning. It has hot wash self-cleaning and hot air drying at 90 degrees Celsius.

Dreame's Z30 cordless stick vacuum is equipped with a 150,000rpm TurboMotor with 310AW suction power. It is claimed to deliver 99.99 percent HEPA filtration. It is advertised to provide up to 90 minutes of usage on a single charge. The vacuum features sensing and adjustment, and switchable brushes with CelesTect technology to reveal hidden dust. Users can access real-time cleaning status feedback via its LCD screen.

Besides the new cleaning solutions, Dreame has also unveiled the AirStyle Pro hair styling tool