Dreame X40 Ultra Robot Vacuum-Mop With 12,000Pa Suction Power Launched in India

Dreame X40 Ultra is equipped with an inbuilt RGB camera and 3D structured light technology

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2024 17:22 IST
Photo Credit: Dreame

Dreame X40 Ultra features dual rotatory mops

Highlights
  • Dreame X40 Ultra will go on sale through Amazon
  • It is equipped with dual rotatory mop
  • The Dreame X40 Ultra is compatible with Dreamehome app
Dreame X40 Ultra has been launched in India as the company's latest robot vacuum cleaner equipped with a mopping function. The new flagship device from the Xiaomi-backed brand has a self-cleaning mop and auto-emptying system with 12,000Pa suction power. The new robot cleaner has a round shape with a raised area on top that houses the laser-based navigation system. It employs an RGB camera with AI and 3D structured light. The Dreame X40 Ultra carries a 6,400mAh battery and it can be controlled remotely using the Dreamehome app or paired voice assistant.

Dreame X40 Ultra Price in India

Dreame X40 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,29,999 in India and will go on sale via Amazon. It comes with a one-year warranty. The robot vacuum and mop combo will be available for a special promotional price of Rs. 99,999 during the upcoming Great Indian Festival sale. The sale will open to all shoppers on September 27, after providing early access to Amazon Prime subscribers on September 26.

Dreame X40 Ultra Specifications, Features

The newly launched vacuum cleaner from Dreame features an inbuilt RGB camera and 3D structured light technology for obstacle detection. It creates a four-level detailed map of the room for cleaning and is claimed to identify and avoid up to 120 types of objects, including shoes, cables, and more.

The Dreame X40 Ultra features a turbidity sensor that ensures mops are rewashing when necessary and has an anti-tangle TriCut rubber brush for removing hair, pet hair, dust, and larger debris. The self-cleaning machine comes with 12,000Pa of suction power.

The vacuum cleaner sports dual rotatory mops to vacuum and mop your home. The side brush can lift up to 10.5mm and extend to reach wall corners and curved furniture legs. This feature is claimed to prevent cross-contamination between dry and wet messes. The robot can extend its mop up to 4cm. It has a 3.2-litre vacuum bag, and the machine is advertised to require emptying only once every 75 days of use.

Users can customise their cleaning tasks with the compatible Dreamehome App. Users can set no-go zones and virtual walls for planning. There is a new curtain zone in the app that will assist in cleaning under curtains without getting stuck on them. The Dreame X40 Ultra supports Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri as well.

The base station of Dreame X40 Ultra handles automatic dustbin emptying, hot water mop cleaning (70 degrees Celsius), self-cleaning washboard, automatic mop drying, and refilling of both water and cleaning solution. The clean and used water tanks have a 4.5-litre capacity. After cleaning the rotary mops blow-dried for two hours with warm air. The Dreame X40 Ultra packs a 6,400mAh battery.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
