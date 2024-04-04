Apple is said to be exploring the possibility of the company entering the home robotics sector, shortly after the company reportedly cancelled its project to develop a self-driving car. According to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources aware of the company's plans, the company is in the process of developing two robotic devices designed to be used indoors. Earlier this year, the company began selling the Vision Pro mixed reality headset — its first new product since the Apple Watch was launched in 2015.

According to the report, the iPhone maker is reportedly working on two potential products. The first one is a robotic device that sits atop a table and moves a display around using robotics. The second product, which is also in development, is a mobile robot that can follow a user around their house. These products are not ready to be launched, but the former is said to be in a more advanced stage than the mobile robot, as per the report.

Development of hardware for the robotics project was reportedly overseen by Matt Costello and Brian Lynch, Apple executives who work on the company's home products. The company is said to be looking for its next product to generate additional revenue, following the launch of the Apple Vision Pro earlier this year.

The Bloomberg report also states that Apple was planning on a three-pronged approach for new products in the coming years. One of these — a autonomous car said to be in development for over a decade — has been cancelled, while the company continues to focus on smart home and mixed reality products, such as the first-generation Apple Vision Pro.

The rumoured robotics-enabled products from Apple would likely compete with existing products from companies like Amazon's $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1.33 lakh) invitation-only Astro robot that is available in the US. There's currently no word from Apple — the company is known for keeping its products and services under wraps until they are ready to be announced — on plans to develop or sell smart home products equipped with robotic features, and it is possible that these initial devices might never be sold by the company.

