Google I/O 2024 Starts Today: How to Watch Keynote Livestream, What to Expect

Google I/O 2024 will start at 10:00am PT (10:30pm IST) and the event will be streamed via Google's YouTube channel.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 14 May 2024 11:44 IST
Google I/O 2024 Starts Today: How to Watch Keynote Livestream, What to Expect

Photo Credit: Google

Google unveiled a new Immersive View for Maps (pictured) at Google I/O 2023

Highlights
  • Google I/O 2024 will streamed live from the company's headquarters
  • The company could share a sneak peek at the Pixel 9 series at the event
  • Google is also expected to reveal new Android 15 and Wear OS 5 features
Google I/O 2024 — the search giant's annual developer conference — will begin in just a few hours and users from around the world will be able to tune in to the keynote event tonight. The company usually unveils new software features and upgrades coming to Android, its smartphone operating system that powers over 3 billion devices globally. Google is also likely to launch — or tease — the arrival of new hardware at the event. Based on previous events, the company could also detail new improvements to developer tools after the keynote.

How to watch Google I/O 2024 livestream

Google I/O 2024 will start at 10:00am PT — that's 10:30pm IST in India — from the company's Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. As usual, the company will stream the event live, allowing everyone to attend the keynote via its YouTube channel, followed by the developer keynote that requires registration in advance. Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to deliver the keynote speech.

Another way to watch the Google I/O event is by clicking the video embedded below.

What to expect from Google I/O 2024

Last year, Google infused several products with support for artificial intelligence (AI) features, and the company is expected to reveal how it has doubled down on these efforts at Google I/O 2024. Rival Apple is also expected to announce new AI-powered features at WWDC 2024 next month that are expected to arrive with its iOS 18 and macOS 15 OS updates later this year.

Android 15 and Wear OS 5

With two developer previews and a public beta of Android 15 already available for testers to download, we've seen clues of some new features that could arrive with Android 15. The company is expected to introduce new privacy and security features this year. Lock screen widgets and a tweak to the At a Glance widget might also be on the cards, while users might also be able to charge accessories using NFC-based wireless charging. While Wear OS 5, Google's next smartwatch operating system, is a bit of a mystery, we can expect changes to its design and new features when it is announced during the event.

Gemini AI and new AI-based features

OpenAI just announced GPT-4o with support for real-time responses and video interaction, while making the previous generation GPT-4 large language model (LLM) available to all users. Google's Gemini competes with rival models such as GPT, Meta AI, and Claude. The company is expected to announce new Gemini-powered features that are coming to its software, cloud services and its Pixel devices at Google I/O 2024.

New Pixel devices?

While Google announced the Pixel Fold at Google I/O 2023, we're unlikely to see its successor make its debut at this year's event. According to previous reports, Google could rebrand the foldable phone as part of the Pixel 9 series, which means it could arrive later this year. The company launched the Pixel 8a days ago, which means that it might give phone-related announcements a skip this time. However, Google could also share a sneak peek at the Pixel 9 series of smartphones at the end of the keynote, so keep your eyes peeled out for a quick look at the company's next handsets.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
