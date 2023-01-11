Technology News

Google Reportedly Leaks Details of Upcoming Device With Fuchsia OS, May Debut as Nest Speaker

Google is reportedly working on a flagship Nest speaker that could debut later this year with Google's in-house operating system.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 January 2023 19:47 IST
Google Reportedly Leaks Details of Upcoming Device With Fuchsia OS, May Debut as Nest Speaker

Google Fuchsia could be used as the firm's operating system for smart speakers, displays

Google is reportedly working on a new smart home device with its Fuchsia OS out-of-the-box. While two audio products by Google, the Nest Hub, and Nest Hub Max already run on Fuchsia OS via a software update. The company is said to be developing an upcoming device with its in-house operating system. However, the name of the device is yet to be announced. The first-generation Nest Hub released in 2018 was the first speaker to be updated to Fuchsia OS in 2021 followed by the Nest Hub Max.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Fuchsia developers recently submitted a document explaining an upcoming project. The document, which was later taken offline, states that Fuchsia will gain support for JavaScript development to make it easier to manage and control a device. It says that Fuchsia will be used as the operating system in devices. Google is planning to complete Fuchsia's JavaScript support in the first half of 2023, as per the report.

In addition to this, the document also hinted that Google will be introducing a Fuchsia-powered device in the near future. While there is no word on what the device will be called, it is likely to be a speaker-equipped Pixel Tablet dock or a third-gen Nest Mini and a full Nest Audio successor with Ultra-Wideband (UWB) connectivity, according to the report.

Google is yet to reveal any plans to launch a new Fuchsia powered speaker, but the report states that the company's next flagship Nest speaker is speculated to launch in either fall 2023 or spring 2024 with Fuchsia installed out of the box. It will reportedly be the first device to have Fuchsia installed by default.

Earlier in 2018, Fuchsia was spotted in Google's AOSP (Android Open Source Project) in the ART (Android RunTime) branch hinting at native Android apps support. The OS was said to work across smartphones, tablets, and computers, to create a unified experience.

However, in 2016, the Fuchsia operating system was reported to focus on creating software for IoT (Internet of Things) and other embedded hardware. But the then VP of Engineering (Android), Dave Burke, earlier said that Fuchsia OS is independent of Android and that it is an early-stage experimental project. 

Google, Fuchsia OS, Google Nest Speakers
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.