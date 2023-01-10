Technology News

Google Pixel Watch Gets January 2023 Update, Brings Bug Fixes and Improvements

The January OTA update for Pixel Watch running Wear OS 3.5 comes with a build number RWD9.220429.073 for global users.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 January 2023 18:17 IST
Google Pixel Watch Gets January 2023 Update, Brings Bug Fixes and Improvements

Photo Credit: Google

Google rolled out its first ever OTA update for Google Pixel Watch in December 2022

Highlights
  • Pixel Watch January 2023 update fixes issue with always on display
  • The update comes with latest January 2023 Android security patch
  • Pixel Watch users will receive a notification about the OTA update

Google Pixel Watch is set to receive its second on-device over-the-air (OTA) update as the search giant rolls out the January update for watches running on Google Watch OS 3.5. The OTA update numbered RWD9.220429.073 can be installed by Pixel Watch users from the Settings app on the wearable device. The update does not bring any major new features, but introduces fixes and enhancements to the Google Pixel Watch. Installing the latest OTA update also brings the January 2023 Android security patch along with it.

Users wearing the Google Pixel Watch, running on Wear OS 3.5, will receive a notification intimating them of the latest OTA update being available, Google confirmed in a blog post announcing the rollout. The latest update does not bring with it any major new features. It does, however, address some bugs that were earlier reported, while also bringing up the Watch OS 3.5 to the latest January 2023 Android security patch. Meanwhile, the Alphabet-owned search giant's Wear OS 3.5 January 2023 update for Japan and Taiwan sports the build number RWD9.220429.073.J1.

Google listed one major bug fix in its blog post announcing the release. The update fixes a bug where third-party watch faces would turn off after 15 minutes with always on display (AOD) feature enabled.

Google released its first-ever OTA update for the Google Pixel Watch in December 2022, and the latest January 2023 update comes as the second update made available to Google Pixel Watch users. Recently, some Pixel Watch users spotted the fall detection feature on the device. The feature reportedly appeared on some devices with the December update. Google, however, has not yet announced an official rollout.

The search giant launched the Google Pixel Watch in October last year. The watch features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, an Exynos 9110 SoC, coupled with a Cortex M33 coprocessor, and 2GB of RAM.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel Watch, Watch OS 3.5
Government to Launch New PLI Scheme for IT Hardware: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
WhatsApp Working on New Feature That Would Let Beta Testers on Android Flag Status Updates: Report
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: MSI Creator Laptops Updated, Pen 2 Stylus Announced, and More

Related Stories

Google Pixel Watch Gets January 2023 Update, Brings Bug Fixes and Improvements
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio True 5G Services Launched in 10 More Cities Across India: All Details
  2. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  3. Sony Inzone M3 Gaming Monitor With 27-Inch Display Launched: Details
  4. Realme 10 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched in India: Price, Offers
  5. Vivo Y53t 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  6. The Last of Us TV Series India Premiere Date Revealed
  7. Microsoft May Use OpenAI’s GPT Feature for Word, Outlook, PowerPoint: Report
  8. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
  9. iQoo 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India: Price, Offers
  10. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Won't Get Newer Updates, Company Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Tipped to Unveil Galaxy Dedicated Chips at Galaxy S23 Launch Event in February
  2. Dizo Watch D Pro, Watch D Ultra With Over 100 Sports Modes Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Is Getting the Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update in US: Report
  4. Redmi 12C to Launch in India in February, May Get MediaTek Helio G85 SoC: Report
  5. Microsoft Unveils VALL-E, Audio AI That Can Simulate Any Voice From 3-Second Prompts
  6. Poco C55 Tipped to Be a Rebranded Redmi 12C, Expected to Launch Soon
  7. Unofficial ChatGPT App With $7.99 Subscription Fee Trends on Apple’s App Store: Report
  8. Jio True 5G Launched in Guwahati, Reliance Said to Invest Rs. 2,500 Crore More to Deploy 5G in Assam
  9. WhatsApp Working on New Feature That Would Let Beta Testers on Android Flag Status Updates: Report
  10. Google Pixel Watch Gets January 2023 Update, Brings Bug Fixes and Improvements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.