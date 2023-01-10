Google Pixel Watch is set to receive its second on-device over-the-air (OTA) update as the search giant rolls out the January update for watches running on Google Watch OS 3.5. The OTA update numbered RWD9.220429.073 can be installed by Pixel Watch users from the Settings app on the wearable device. The update does not bring any major new features, but introduces fixes and enhancements to the Google Pixel Watch. Installing the latest OTA update also brings the January 2023 Android security patch along with it.

Users wearing the Google Pixel Watch, running on Wear OS 3.5, will receive a notification intimating them of the latest OTA update being available, Google confirmed in a blog post announcing the rollout. The latest update does not bring with it any major new features. It does, however, address some bugs that were earlier reported, while also bringing up the Watch OS 3.5 to the latest January 2023 Android security patch. Meanwhile, the Alphabet-owned search giant's Wear OS 3.5 January 2023 update for Japan and Taiwan sports the build number RWD9.220429.073.J1.

Google listed one major bug fix in its blog post announcing the release. The update fixes a bug where third-party watch faces would turn off after 15 minutes with always on display (AOD) feature enabled.

Google released its first-ever OTA update for the Google Pixel Watch in December 2022, and the latest January 2023 update comes as the second update made available to Google Pixel Watch users. Recently, some Pixel Watch users spotted the fall detection feature on the device. The feature reportedly appeared on some devices with the December update. Google, however, has not yet announced an official rollout.

The search giant launched the Google Pixel Watch in October last year. The watch features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, an Exynos 9110 SoC, coupled with a Cortex M33 coprocessor, and 2GB of RAM.

