  Google Pixel Phones Updated to Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 With Unicode 15 Emoji, Transient Taskbar, More

Google Pixel Phones Updated to Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 With Unicode 15 Emoji, Transient Taskbar, More

The Android 13 QPR2 Beta2 update is available for the Pixel 4a and newer Pixel phones.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 January 2023 17:04 IST
Google Pixel Phones Updated to Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 With Unicode 15 Emoji, Transient Taskbar, More

Android 13 QPR2 beta update is available on select Google Pixel phones

Highlights
  • Android 13 QPR2 builds on the updates in the QPR1 release
  • It brings a transient taskbar, Unicode 15 emoji, and more
  • Android 13 QPR2 Beta2 added support for lock screen shortcuts

Google has begun testing Android 13 QPR2, the company's second quarterly update for eligible Pixel phones. It will bring a new way to record the contents in while doing screen recording as well as a transient taskbar, Unicode 15 emojis, and more. The beta update is available to only Google Pixel phones- the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, the Pixel 5, 5a, and the Pixel 4a. The update is currently in the beta phase and is rolling out to selected users who have enrolled themselves in the Beta Program.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the Android 13 QPR2 beta update brings the latest version of Android 13 with bug fixes, new emojis, and a new way to record the contents of your screen. It also comes with a transient taskbar. There's also a new Google Home icon under device controls.

Additionally, the tech giant is also testing a new screen recording method on the latest Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 that will let you select one specific app to be recorded, instead of recording the entire screen. As of now, the screen recording feature captures all the phone's visible contents, including any incoming notifications, apps in the recent list, and more.

Google says that the Android 13 QPR2 builds on the updates in Android 13 QPR1 and the Android 13 initial release. It also brought fixes to several and improvements to stability and performance. It has also added a transient taskbar in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.

The Android 13 QPR2 beta update is available for Pixel 7. Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, and the Pixel 4a as well as its 5G variant. The update is rolling out to only users who have enrolled themselves in the Android beta program. They will be updated to version T2B2.221216.006 which includes the bug fixes and new features. 

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Android 13, Android 13 QPR2, Android 13 QPR2 Beta2, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 pro, Google
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
