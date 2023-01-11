Google has begun testing Android 13 QPR2, the company's second quarterly update for eligible Pixel phones. It will bring a new way to record the contents in while doing screen recording as well as a transient taskbar, Unicode 15 emojis, and more. The beta update is available to only Google Pixel phones- the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, the Pixel 5, 5a, and the Pixel 4a. The update is currently in the beta phase and is rolling out to selected users who have enrolled themselves in the Beta Program.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the Android 13 QPR2 beta update brings the latest version of Android 13 with bug fixes, new emojis, and a new way to record the contents of your screen. It also comes with a transient taskbar. There's also a new Google Home icon under device controls.

Additionally, the tech giant is also testing a new screen recording method on the latest Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 that will let you select one specific app to be recorded, instead of recording the entire screen. As of now, the screen recording feature captures all the phone's visible contents, including any incoming notifications, apps in the recent list, and more.

Google says that the Android 13 QPR2 builds on the updates in Android 13 QPR1 and the Android 13 initial release. It also brought fixes to several and improvements to stability and performance. It has also added a transient taskbar in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.

The Android 13 QPR2 beta update is available for Pixel 7. Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, and the Pixel 4a as well as its 5G variant. The update is rolling out to only users who have enrolled themselves in the Android beta program. They will be updated to version T2B2.221216.006 which includes the bug fixes and new features.

