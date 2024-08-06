Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Support Page Goes Live; Launch Could Be Imminent

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Support Page Goes Live; Launch Could Be Imminent

Samsung is speculated to launch Galaxy S24 FE in October this year.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 August 2024
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Support Page Goes Live; Launch Could Be Imminent

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is speculated to feature a similar design to the base Galaxy S24

  • Support page for Samsung Galaxy S24 FE recently appeared on website
  • It hints at the impending launch of the purported smartphone
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is reported to come in five colourways
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launch has been speculated in recent weeks as alleged benchmark scores have surfaced online. Rumours have also swirled around hinting at various details of the smartphone, including its design, expected specifications, and colourways. Now, a support page on the Samsung France website bearing the handset's alleged model number has been spotted online, hinting at its impending launch. Notably, Samsung launched the current Fan Edition model, the Galaxy S23 FE in October 2023.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Support Page

The supposed support page for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE bears the model number SM-S721B, which was also spotted in the alleged Geekbench leaks of the smartphone. While the page does not provide any details about the purported smartphone, it confirms that it will come equipped with dual-SIM capabilities.

This development builds upon multiple leaks that surfaced in recent weeks, in addition to alleged renders that showcased its purported design.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specifications (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is reported to sport a 6.65-inch screen. In terms of dimensions, it could measure 162 x 77.3 x 8mm. Its alleged Geekbench listing suggests it may be powered by the company's in-house Exynos 2400 SoC with 8GB of RAM, although it is unclear if that would be limited to select markets such as India and Europe. Samsung's upcoming handset could come with 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options.

Renders of the Galaxy S24 FE reveal a triple camera setup at the back, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It may launch in five colourways: black, grey, light blue, light green, and yellow. It appears to be identical to the base Samsung Galaxy S24 in terms of design, with its right side housing the volume buttons and the power key, while the USB Type-C port and SIM tray slot appear to be placed at the bottom.

It could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery. Although the launch date for the Galaxy S24 FE is unknown, speculations hint at a possible unveiling in October. If true, it would continue the trend of its predecessor which debuted in the same month last year.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Support Page Goes Live; Launch Could Be Imminent
