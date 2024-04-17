Technology News
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TV Models Launched in India

Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TV Models Launched in India

Samsung's new Neo QLED 4K models have a starting price tag of Rs. 1,39,990.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2024 13:18 IST
Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TV Models Launched in India

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TV is equipped with an NQ8 AI Gen 3 processor

Highlights
  • Samsung's Neo QLED 8K range includes several AI features
  • Samsung's OLED TVs support refresh rates up to 144Hz
  • Samsung OLED S95D and S90D have glare-free displays
Advertisement

Samsung on Wednesday unveiled new Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TV models in India. The new portfolio offers several AI-integrated features and is available in different display sizes ranging from 55 inches to 98 inches. The Samsung Neo QLED 8K — the most premium offering in the lineup — runs on the NQ8 AI Gen 3 SoC. This processor includes a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for providing improved visual experience. The Neo QLED models feature the company's Motion Xcelerator technology for gaming.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TV price in India

Samsung Neo QLED 8K price in India starts at Rs. 3,19,990, while pricing for the Neo QLED 4K models begins at Rs. 1,39,990. The price of Samsung's OLED range starts at Rs. 1,64,990.

As a special launch offer, Samsung says it will provide a soundbar worth Rs. 79,990 for customers purchasing the new 2024 smart TV series, at no additional cost. They can also avail a Music Frame worth Rs. 29,990 and a Freestyle projector worth Rs. 59,990, depending on the model, until April 30. The company is providing 20 percent cashback as well depending on the model.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TV specifications

Samsung's new Neo QLED 8K smart TVs are available in two models — QN900D and QN800D. They come in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch screen sizes. The Neo QLED 4K has QN85D and QN90D variants and is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 98-inch display sizes. The Samsung OLED TV arrives in — S95D and S90D — models with 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch screens. The S95D and S90D have glare-free displays, according to the company.

The new lineup of Neo QLED 8K TVs is equipped with an NQ8 AI Gen 3 processor with NPU that is claimed to deliver up to an eight-fold increase in neural networks from 64 to 512 compared to previous generation Neo smart TVs. On the other hand, the Neo QLED 4K TVs and OLED TVs run on the NQ4 AI Gen 2 processors.

The Neo QLED 8K range includes several AI features such as AI Picture Technology, AI Upscaling Pro, AI Motion Enhancer Pro, Real and Depth Enhancer Pro, AI Customisation Mode and AI Energy Mode. It also features Samsung's AI Sound Technology to detect background noises and adjust volume automatically. The AI Auto Game Mode recognises both the game and the genre and automatically adjusts the picture quality and sound quality settings.

The Samsung Neo QLED 4K series is claimed to have the world's first Pantone Validated TV display for colour accuracy and Dolby Atmos. The OLED TVs support refresh rates up to 144Hz with features such as Motion Xcelerator.

All new models will have access to Samsung TV Plus, a free streaming service with more than 100 channels. They feature a built-in IoT hub that lets users control their smart home devices. They offer a Smart Mobile Connect feature that allows viewers to use their smartphone to a universal remote for the TV and connected home appliances. They have Samsung Knox security as well.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Samsung Neo QLED 4K, Samsung Neo OLED TV, Samsung Neo Smart Tvs
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
GTA 6 Maker Take-Two to Cut 5 Percent of Staff, Scrap Projects to Cut Millions in Annual Costs

Related Stories

Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TV Models Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Fusion With Pantone-Validated Displays Launched
  2. Google Wallet Could Soon Be Launched in India Alongside Google Pay
  3. WhatsApp Brings New Chat Filters for Spotting Unread Messages
  4. Redmi Pad SE India Launch Set for April 23; Design, Key Features Teased
  5. iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x, iQoo Z9 Turbo Specifications Tipped Online
  6. HMD Pulse and Pulse Pro Renders, Price, Key Features Leak Online
  7. Moto G64 First Impressions
  8. Limitless AI Pendant Unveiled, Can Remember Everything It Hears
  9. Haier S800QT 4K QLED Smart TV Series With Dolby Vision Debut in India
  10. YouTube Confirms It Is Taking "Appropriate Action" Against Ad-Blocking Apps
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TV Models Launched in India
  2. GTA 6 Maker Take-Two to Cut 5 Percent of Staff, Scrap Projects to Cut Millions in Annual Costs
  3. Amazon Music Launches Maestro, an AI-Powered Playlist Generator, in the US
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Clock Small Gains Alongside Solana, Cardano as Most Altcoins Bag Profits
  5. Google Wallet Play Store Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch, to Work Alongside Google Pay: Report
  6. iPhone 16 Pro Cameras Tipped to Get New Anti-Reflective Technology to Help Reduce Lens Flare
  7. WhatsApp Adds Chat Filters to Catch Up on Unread Messages Quickly
  8. HMD Pulse, Pulse Pro Leaked Renders Surface Online; Price, Key Features Tipped
  9. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Fusion With 50-Megapixel Main Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Metaverse Experience Centre With VR, AR and Immersive Technologies Launched in Noida
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »