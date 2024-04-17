Samsung on Wednesday unveiled new Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TV models in India. The new portfolio offers several AI-integrated features and is available in different display sizes ranging from 55 inches to 98 inches. The Samsung Neo QLED 8K — the most premium offering in the lineup — runs on the NQ8 AI Gen 3 SoC. This processor includes a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for providing improved visual experience. The Neo QLED models feature the company's Motion Xcelerator technology for gaming.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TV price in India

Samsung Neo QLED 8K price in India starts at Rs. 3,19,990, while pricing for the Neo QLED 4K models begins at Rs. 1,39,990. The price of Samsung's OLED range starts at Rs. 1,64,990.

As a special launch offer, Samsung says it will provide a soundbar worth Rs. 79,990 for customers purchasing the new 2024 smart TV series, at no additional cost. They can also avail a Music Frame worth Rs. 29,990 and a Freestyle projector worth Rs. 59,990, depending on the model, until April 30. The company is providing 20 percent cashback as well depending on the model.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TV specifications

Samsung's new Neo QLED 8K smart TVs are available in two models — QN900D and QN800D. They come in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch screen sizes. The Neo QLED 4K has QN85D and QN90D variants and is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 98-inch display sizes. The Samsung OLED TV arrives in — S95D and S90D — models with 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch screens. The S95D and S90D have glare-free displays, according to the company.

The new lineup of Neo QLED 8K TVs is equipped with an NQ8 AI Gen 3 processor with NPU that is claimed to deliver up to an eight-fold increase in neural networks from 64 to 512 compared to previous generation Neo smart TVs. On the other hand, the Neo QLED 4K TVs and OLED TVs run on the NQ4 AI Gen 2 processors.

The Neo QLED 8K range includes several AI features such as AI Picture Technology, AI Upscaling Pro, AI Motion Enhancer Pro, Real and Depth Enhancer Pro, AI Customisation Mode and AI Energy Mode. It also features Samsung's AI Sound Technology to detect background noises and adjust volume automatically. The AI Auto Game Mode recognises both the game and the genre and automatically adjusts the picture quality and sound quality settings.

The Samsung Neo QLED 4K series is claimed to have the world's first Pantone Validated TV display for colour accuracy and Dolby Atmos. The OLED TVs support refresh rates up to 144Hz with features such as Motion Xcelerator.

All new models will have access to Samsung TV Plus, a free streaming service with more than 100 channels. They feature a built-in IoT hub that lets users control their smart home devices. They offer a Smart Mobile Connect feature that allows viewers to use their smartphone to a universal remote for the TV and connected home appliances. They have Samsung Knox security as well.

