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  • Narwal S20, S20 Pro, S30 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaners With Up to 20,000Pa Suction Launched in India:Price, Features

Narwal S20, S20 Pro, S30 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaners With Up to 20,000Pa Suction Launched in India:Price, Features

Narwal S20 Pro, S20, and S30 feature a 4,000mAh battery and are claimed to provide up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 June 2026 17:43 IST
Narwal S20, S20 Pro, S30 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaners With Up to 20,000Pa Suction Launched in India:Price, Features

Photo Credit: Narwal

Narwal S20 Pro also carries an IPX2 rating

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Highlights
  • Narwal S20 Pro has an LCD and voice notification interface
  • Narwal S30 has a dedicated Wood Mode
  • Narwal S20 Pro and Narwal S20 are equipped with a 790ml clean water tank
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Narwal has launched its new S series wet and dry vacuum cleaners in India. The lineup includes Narwal S20 Pro, S20 and S30. They offer up to 20,000Pa suction power. The trio feature a 4,000mAh battery and is advertised to provide up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge. The new lineup offers different cleaning modes, including Smart Mode, Suction Mode and Quiet Mode, among others. All three models offer hands-free operation with hot water self-cleaning capabilities. They feature an anti-tangler roller brush for tangle-free cleaning. 

Narwal S20, S30 and S20 Pro Price in India

The Narwal S20 is priced at Rs. 34,990 in India, while the Narwal S30 and S20 Pro cost Rs. 44,990 and Rs. 54,990, respectively. The new models are currently available via the Narwal website in India, Amazon, and Flipkart. It will be available though retails stores like Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales starting July.

Narwal S20, S30 and S20 Pro Specifications

The Narwal S30 and S20 Pro feature 20,000Pa suction power, while the S20 offers 18,000Pa suction power. The lineup offers hot-water self-cleaning technology, anti-tangle engineering and smart cleaning modes for hands-free cleaning.

The Narwal S20 and S20 Pro utilise approximately 104-degree Fahrenheit hot-water self-cleaning systems, while the flagship Narwal S30 features an enhanced 176-degree Fahrenheit system for brush maintenance.

The Narwal S30 combines AI-powered cleaning optimisation and has a dedicated Wood Floor Mode. It also offers a disposable waste separation bag. The Narwal S20 Pro and the S20 feature five intelligent cleaning modes like Smart Mode, Suction Mode, Turbo Mode, Max Enhancement Mode and Quiet Mode, among others.

The latest Narwal S series models can be completely flat at 180 degrees and manoeuvre with a 63-degree turning angle, for cleaning under furniture and navigating around obstacles. They also feature Narwal's Dual-Layer Comb Technology and bidirectional brush-cleaning system to reduce hair tangles and provide effective cleaning performance.

The Narwal S20 Pro and Narwal S20 are equipped with a 790ml clean water tank and a 670ml waste water tank. The Narwal S20 Pro also carries an IPX2 water-resistance rating and has an LCD and voice notification interface.

All three models feature a 4,000mAh battery and are claimed to provide up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge.

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Further reading: Narwal S20 Pro, Narwal S20, Narwal S30, Narwal S30 Price in India, Narwal S20 Price in India, Narwal S20 Pro Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Narwal S20, S20 Pro, S30 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaners With Up to 20,000Pa Suction Launched in India:Price, Features
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