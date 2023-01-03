Samsung on Monday introduced four new models across its Odyssey, ViewFinity, and Smart Monitor lineups at the Consumer Electronics Show, or CES 2023. In the ultra-wide display category, the South Korean manufacturer unveiled the Odyssey Neo G9, which it claims to be the world's first single monitor with dual ultra-HD resolution. Additionally, Samsung is also introducing the Odyssey OLED G9 curved display monitor and the ViewFinity S9 5K monitor with a resolution of 5,120 x 2,880 pixels. The company will also showcase the new 27-inch variant of the Smart Monitor M8.

Samsung has not yet revealed the pricing and availability of its latest monitors.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 specifications

The newly unveiled Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor, which bears model name G95NC, sports a large 57-inch 1000R curved display with a resolution of 7,680×2,160 pixels, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 32:9 aspect ratio. The monitor features a matte display to reduce reflections and includes DisplayPort 2.1 support, which is claimed to transfer data approximately twice as fast as DisplayPort 1.4.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 features a dual quad-HD 49-inch 1800R curved display

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 specifications

Meanwhile, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9, with the model number G95SC, features a dual quad-HD 49-inch 1800R curved display, with a 32:9 aspect ratio, 0.1ms response time, and 240Hz refresh rate. The monitor's OLED display illuminates each pixel separately, resulting in 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, according to Samsung.

The Odyssey Neo G9 comes with Samsung Gaming Hub onboard that allows users to stream games on the cloud on Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now platforms.

Samsung ViewFinity S9 specifications

The Samsung ViewFinity S9 sports a 27-inch matte display with 5,120 x 2,880-pixel resolution and wide colour gamut of 99 percent DCI-P3. The monitor is said to be optimised for creative professionals. Users can adjust the monitor's white balance, gamma, and RGB colour balance via Samsung Smart Calibration app on their smartphones. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port and Thunderbolt 4. The ViewFinity S9 also comes with a 4K camera onboard for video calling.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 has 4K resolution

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 specifications

The latest version of the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 adds a 27-inch display variant to the 32-inch display model that is already available for purchase. Both models feature 4K displays, a height-adjustable stand with tilt support, and an integrated camera with 2K resolution for video conferencing. The monitor comes in four different colour variants — Daylight Blue, Spring Green, Sunset Pink, or Warm White.

