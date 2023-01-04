Samsung unveiled new Neo QLED, MicroLED, and OLED TV models on Wednesday ahead of CES 2022. The new portfolio is aimed to provide broader viewing options and premium picture quality for users, alongside offering multi-device integration. New Neo QLED models come in 4K and 8K resolutions and they use Quantum MiniLED-lit panels. The company's Micro LED lineup for 2023 has models with screen sizes ranging from 50 to 140 inches. The expanded OLED TV lineup features a 144Hz refresh rate and Samsung Gaming Hub. With OLED TV models, the company will offer AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro certification for gaming. The brand didn't confirm pricing and availability details for the new products.

Samsung Neo QLED TVs features, specifications

Available in 8K and 4K models, the Samsung Neo QLED TVs' picture quality is backed by Neural Quantum Processor, which supports the Quantum Mini LED-lit TV with 14-bit processing and AI upscaling. The Neo QLED TVs by the South Korean company come with a new Auto HDR Remastering algorithm, that uses AI deep learning technology to apply real-time High Dynamic Range (HDR) effects on Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) content on a scene-by-scene basis.

The new Neo QLED TV lineup has an inbuilt Zigbee and Matter Thread one-chip module. This would allow users to control their Samsung devices as well as third-party smart home devices hassle-free using the TV. With this functionality, SmartThings users can chat with a group in real-time while watching shows and attend video calls from the connected device. As it provides a 3D map view of the home and all SmartThing devices, users would be able to control and monitor connected devices.

The 2023 Neo QLED TVs will also come in Samsung's Eco-packaging with minimal prints. Further, it will come bundled with a solar-powered remote control that's said to be made with recycled ocean-bound plastic.

Samsung MicroLED and OLED TVs

Besides the Neo QLED TVs, Samsung has also unveiled its MicroLED TVs for 2023 that come in 50, 63, 76, 89, 101, 114, and 140-inch display sizes. It comes with a bezel-less design.

Samsung's 2023 OLED lineup was announced in 55, 65, and 77-inch screen sizes. It comes with Quantum Dot technology and Neural Quantum Processors for ensuring brightness and colour representation. The lineup offers 144Hz refresh rate and supports the company's smart features including the Samsung Gaming Hub. The new Samsung OLED TVs have AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro certification for a new gaming experience.

Furthermore, Samsung has included Samsung TV Plus in all the new TV lineups. The free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video-on-demand service will let users access over 1,800 channels globally. Additionally, the new models will come with Samsung Gaming Hub to let users quickly access Nvidia's GeForce Now, Google Stadia, Utomik, and the Xbox app.

Samsung hasn't confirmed other specifications of the new TV variants. The company is expected to announce details about its pricing and availability in the coming days.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.