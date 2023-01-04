Technology News
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • CES 2023: Samsung Adds New Lineup of Neo QLED TVs, MicroLED TVs, OLED TVs to Its Smart TV Portfolio

CES 2023: Samsung Adds New Lineup of Neo QLED TVs, MicroLED TVs, OLED TVs to Its Smart TV Portfolio

Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs will be available in 8K and 4K resolutions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2023 19:40 IST
CES 2023: Samsung Adds New Lineup of Neo QLED TVs, MicroLED TVs, OLED TVs to Its Smart TV Portfolio

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's new NEO QLED TVs are powered by Neural Quantum Processor

Highlights
  • Samsung's new OLED lineup comes in 55, 65 and 77 inch screen sizes
  • Pricing and availability details of new models are under wraps
  • The OLED models works based on Quantum Dot technology

Samsung unveiled new Neo QLED, MicroLED, and OLED TV models on Wednesday ahead of CES 2022. The new portfolio is aimed to provide broader viewing options and premium picture quality for users, alongside offering multi-device integration. New Neo QLED models come in 4K and 8K resolutions and they use Quantum MiniLED-lit panels. The company's Micro LED lineup for 2023 has models with screen sizes ranging from 50 to 140 inches. The expanded OLED TV lineup features a 144Hz refresh rate and Samsung Gaming Hub. With OLED TV models, the company will offer AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro certification for gaming. The brand didn't confirm pricing and availability details for the new products.

Samsung Neo QLED TVs features, specifications

Available in 8K and 4K models, the Samsung Neo QLED TVs' picture quality is backed by Neural Quantum Processor, which supports the Quantum Mini LED-lit TV with 14-bit processing and AI upscaling. The Neo QLED TVs by the South Korean company come with a new Auto HDR Remastering algorithm, that uses AI deep learning technology to apply real-time High Dynamic Range (HDR) effects on Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) content on a scene-by-scene basis.

The new Neo QLED TV lineup has an inbuilt Zigbee and Matter Thread one-chip module. This would allow users to control their Samsung devices as well as third-party smart home devices hassle-free using the TV. With this functionality, SmartThings users can chat with a group in real-time while watching shows and attend video calls from the connected device. As it provides a 3D map view of the home and all SmartThing devices, users would be able to control and monitor connected devices.

The 2023 Neo QLED TVs will also come in Samsung's Eco-packaging with minimal prints. Further, it will come bundled with a solar-powered remote control that's said to be made with recycled ocean-bound plastic.

Samsung MicroLED and OLED TVs

Besides the Neo QLED TVs, Samsung has also unveiled its MicroLED TVs for 2023 that come in 50, 63, 76, 89, 101, 114, and 140-inch display sizes. It comes with a bezel-less design.

Samsung's 2023 OLED lineup was announced in 55, 65, and 77-inch screen sizes. It comes with Quantum Dot technology and Neural Quantum Processors for ensuring brightness and colour representation. The lineup offers 144Hz refresh rate and supports the company's smart features including the Samsung Gaming Hub. The new Samsung OLED TVs have AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro certification for a new gaming experience.

Furthermore, Samsung has included Samsung TV Plus in all the new TV lineups. The free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video-on-demand service will let users access over 1,800 channels globally. Additionally, the new models will come with Samsung Gaming Hub to let users quickly access Nvidia's GeForce Now, Google Stadia, Utomik, and the Xbox app.

Samsung hasn't confirmed other specifications of the new TV variants. The company is expected to announce details about its pricing and availability in the coming days.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Neo QLED TV, Samsung MicroLED TV, Samsung TV, CES 2023, Samsung Gaming Hub, Samsung TV Plus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 With Dynaudio Dual Drivers, Up to 39-Hour Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
Google Pixel Watch Fall Detection Spotted by Users, Rolling Out for Some: Report
Featured video of the day
The Last Phone Standing 2022

Related Stories

CES 2023: Samsung Adds New Lineup of Neo QLED TVs, MicroLED TVs, OLED TVs to Its Smart TV Portfolio
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Fast Charging Goes Official
  2. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
  3. Samsung Galaxy F04 With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: All Details
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Moving Up the Ladder
  5. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  6. 1899 Axed at Netflix After One Season, Creators Confirm
  7. Realme 10 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Apple Developing a Pocket-Friendly AirPods Variant: Report
  9. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Variant to Get 50-Megapixel Sony Sensor: Details
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Letv S1 Pro With Design Similar to iPhone 14 Pro, Huben T7510 SoC Announced
  2. CES 2023: Samsung Adds New Lineup of Neo QLED TVs, MicroLED TVs, OLED TVs to Its Smart TV Portfolio
  3. Israel Opens Proposed Crypto Rulebook for Public Comments, Here’s What We Know
  4. Google Pixel Watch Fall Detection Spotted by Users, Rolling Out for Some: Report
  5. Samsung to Offer Higher Quality Photo Uploads on Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Price Could Be Similar to the Galaxy S22 Lineup: Report
  7. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 With Dynaudio Dual Drivers, Up to 39-Hour Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy A14, Galaxy M54 5G Spotted on BIS, Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  9. CES 2023: Devices to Silence Snoring, Analyse Urine, Create Digital 'Twins' Unveiled
  10. Samsung Galaxy A34 Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.