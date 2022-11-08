Technology News
Elon Musk Takes Dig at US Politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez With T-Shirt Asking For $8 Twitter Blue Fee

Elon Musk's latest tweet comes after he posted a screenshot of a T-shirt for supporters of the US politician priced at $58 (roughly Rs. 4,700).

By ANI |  Updated: 8 November 2022 16:47 IST
Elon Musk Takes Dig at US Politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez With T-Shirt Asking For $8 Twitter Blue Fee

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion

  • Musk earlier announced that Twitter will charge $8 for its Blue service
  • Musk tweeted a picture of black t-shirt with a caption on it
  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got into a Twitter spat with Elon Musk

Ever since Elon Musk and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got into a Twitter spat with the new Twitter owner Elon Musk, netizens have brazenly been using the exchange as fodder for new memes. Most recently, Elon Musk took yet another sly dig at the Congresswoman on Twitter by posting a photo of a T-shirt that read "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8." Without attaching any text to the photo of the T-shirt, Elon Musk left the micro-blogging users in splits.

Musk's latest tweet comes after he posted a screenshot of a T-shirt for supporters of the US politician priced at $58 (roughly Rs. 4,700).

Here's a timeline of the spat between Twitter's new owner and the US politician:

A week ago, Elon Musk announced that Twitter will charge $8 (roughly Rs. 600) as a subscription fee for users who want to be verified on the microblogging site. Basically, it means if you have a blue tick, you've got to pay $8 per month.

Then, on November 2, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, tweeted: "Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that 'free speech' is actually a $8/month subscription plan."

Replying to AOC, Elon reiterated his stance on the subscription fee, saying: "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8."

Soon after, he shared a screenshot of the price of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aka AOC supporter T-shirt which is priced at $58 and added a 'thinking' emoji with it.

AOC explained the pricing by tweeting, "proud of this and always will be. My workers are union, make a living wage, have full healthcare, and aren't subject to racist treatment in their workplaces. Items are made in USA. Team AOC honours and respects working people. You should try it sometime instead of union-busting."

The politician then mocked Elon Musk again by tweeting, "One guy's business plan for a $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,37,465 crore) over-leveraged purchase is apparently to run around and individually ask people for $8. Remember that next time you question yourself or your qualifications."

