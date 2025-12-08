Technology News
Elon Musk Says Grok 4.20 AI Model Could Be Released in a Month

Grok 4.20 will be the second major update for the fourth generation of the Grok AI model.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 December 2025 17:16 IST
Photo Credit: xAI

Elon Musk’s X is also using Grok to rank the following feed posts for users

Highlights
  • Grok 4.20 was said to outperform other models in Alpha Arena
  • Elon Musk said Grok 4.20 will be released in 3-4 weeks
  • The AI model is said to be capable of fast real-data processing
Elon Musk, on Sunday, announced that the next major update for Grok 4 will arrive within a month's time. Dubbed Grok 4.20, the new version of the fourth generation of the artificial intelligence (AI) model is said to bring new capabilities and performance gains. Interestingly, the model was released in stealth on Alpha Arena and was said to outperform rival models by a significant margin. Notably, xAI released the Grok 4.1 update in November, which would make the upcoming model one of the fastest releases by the company.

Elon Confirms Grok 4.20 Release Timeline

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Elon Musk posted, “Grok 4.20 is coming out in 3 or 4 weeks.” Considering we are in the second week of December, the upcoming large language model could arrive either in the last week of December or early January. Either way, this will be the fastest model update rolled out by xAI.

Last week, several X users posted screenshots of a mysterious AI model on the Alpha Arena platform, which is said to be Grok 4.20. Alpha Arena is a stock trading simulation platform meant to test an AI model's reasoning and analytical performance when it comes to real-world tasks. Each model is given a starting $10,000 (roughly Rs. 9,00,000), and then they are given two weeks to make profits. The stock prices are taken from their real-world counterpart.

Grok 4.20 was said to join the season 1.5 competition, and outperformed all other models, including GPT-5.1 and Gemini 3 Pro. Not only did it win the competition, but it also made a 12 percent profit on the initial investment, whereas Google and OpenAI's models were in the red.

Based on this, the upcoming model is said to offer improved reasoning and faster processing of real-world data. Not much else is known about this model, and we will have to wait for an official release before its capabilities can be further discussed.

Separately, Grok 4.1 Fast made a new record on OpenRouter, an application programming interface (API) listing website, with 1.16 trillion tokens processed in a week. It was used more than Anthropic's Claude 4.5 Sonnet, Claude 4.5 Opus, and Google's Gemini 3 Pro. However, since it is just a third-party API credit-selling platform, this achievement may not hold much value in terms of the actual popularity of these models.

