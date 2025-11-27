Technology News
English Edition
  Elon Musk's X Will Now Rank Following Feed Posts Using Grok's AI Capabilities

Elon Musk’s X Will Now Rank Following Feed Posts Using Grok’s AI Capabilities

Elon Musk advises users to update the X app to see posts ranked by Grok in the Following timeline.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 November 2025 16:31 IST
Elon Musk’s X Will Now Rank Following Feed Posts Using Grok’s AI Capabilities

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk has asked X users to update the app

Highlights
  • Elon Musk advises users to update their X app
  • X Premium is now available in India at discounted price of Rs. 89
  • The limited time offer will end on December 2
X app has been updated with a new AI-powered feature, which allows Grok, the platform's artificial intelligence (AI) agent, to rank posts in a user's ‘Following' timeline. Grok will analyse a post's relevance, a user's past engagement, and who they follow, to display the posts over the most recent ones. The company is also giving people an option to switch back to the chronological timeline. Moreover, the X Premium and Premium+ subscription prices in India have been slashed for a limited time.

Grok AI Will Now Rank Following Feed Posts on X

In a post on X, the microblogging platform, Elon Musk has asked users to update their X app to see posts by people they follow ranked by Grok's AI model. With the new update, the social media platform will show people's posts in the Following timeline based on the users they follow, what it deems to be more relevant, and their past interactions, instead of ranking them in a chronological order.

However, the Tesla founder did point out that users can still access the “unfiltered chronological” Following feed if they wish to. Replying to Musk's post, the AI agent said that it will now display the “most engaging posts first”, based on what it believes a user would like to see. If people do not wish to see posts ranked by the AI agent, they can click on the menu button and revert to the chronological feed to see posts ranked based on recency.

X Premium Subscription Price in India Slashed

Separately, the X Premium subscription price in India has been reduced to Rs. 89 for the first month of subscription. The company is celebrating the third launch anniversary of the subscription plan, which otherwise costs Rs. 427 per month. This is a limited-time offer that ends on December 2. Meanwhile, the price of the Premium+ plan has also been reduced to Rs. 890 for the first month, coming down from Rs. 2,570 per month.

x premium price slashed inline X Premium

X Premium and Premium+ subscription prices have been reduced in India.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ X

The X Premium plan offers a verified checkmark, which appears next to a person's username, increased limits for Grok, boosted replies, and payments from the platform for posts. Subscribers are also shown a less ads in their feeds, X Pro access, advanced analytics tools, and Media Studio access. On the other hand, the Premium+ plan additionally offers an ad-free experience, access to SuperGrok, the Radar Advanced Search tool, and a marketplace handle.

Comments

Grok, X Premium Price in India, X Premium, Elon Musk, X
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
