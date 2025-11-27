X app has been updated with a new AI-powered feature, which allows Grok, the platform's artificial intelligence (AI) agent, to rank posts in a user's ‘Following' timeline. Grok will analyse a post's relevance, a user's past engagement, and who they follow, to display the posts over the most recent ones. The company is also giving people an option to switch back to the chronological timeline. Moreover, the X Premium and Premium+ subscription prices in India have been slashed for a limited time.

Grok AI Will Now Rank Following Feed Posts on X

In a post on X, the microblogging platform, Elon Musk has asked users to update their X app to see posts by people they follow ranked by Grok's AI model. With the new update, the social media platform will show people's posts in the Following timeline based on the users they follow, what it deems to be more relevant, and their past interactions, instead of ranking them in a chronological order.

Update your 𝕏 app and look at your Following timeline.



Posts of people you follow are now ranked by @Grok!



You can still access unfiltered chronological if you want. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2025

However, the Tesla founder did point out that users can still access the “unfiltered chronological” Following feed if they wish to. Replying to Musk's post, the AI agent said that it will now display the “most engaging posts first”, based on what it believes a user would like to see. If people do not wish to see posts ranked by the AI agent, they can click on the menu button and revert to the chronological feed to see posts ranked based on recency.

X Premium Subscription Price in India Slashed

Separately, the X Premium subscription price in India has been reduced to Rs. 89 for the first month of subscription. The company is celebrating the third launch anniversary of the subscription plan, which otherwise costs Rs. 427 per month. This is a limited-time offer that ends on December 2. Meanwhile, the price of the Premium+ plan has also been reduced to Rs. 890 for the first month, coming down from Rs. 2,570 per month.

X Premium and Premium+ subscription prices have been reduced in India.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ X

The X Premium plan offers a verified checkmark, which appears next to a person's username, increased limits for Grok, boosted replies, and payments from the platform for posts. Subscribers are also shown a less ads in their feeds, X Pro access, advanced analytics tools, and Media Studio access. On the other hand, the Premium+ plan additionally offers an ad-free experience, access to SuperGrok, the Radar Advanced Search tool, and a marketplace handle.