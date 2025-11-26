X appears to be preparing a fresh wave of changes for its users, with both interface updates and new subscription offers surfacing through recent leaks. The platform has been actively experimenting with design shifts and promotional pricing in recent months, and a new claim now suggests that another visual update is beginning to roll out through older Android app builds. Alongside this, discounted Premium and Premium+ plans are being mentioned once again, giving users additional reasons to explore X's paid features during the limited-time offer window.

New X Android Interface Leaked

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has claimed in an X post that Elon Musk's social media platform is rolling out a new Android app interface through the older version 11.42.0-release.0. According to the tipster, users can manually enable the refreshed user interface through a hidden menu inside the app. At the time of writing, we were unable to spot the new interface on our devices.

𝕏 is now rolling out the new X (Twitter) Android app interface in the old version 11.42.0-release.0. To try the new UI, follow these steps:



Click on your Profile Picture → click on NEW X ANDROID → a new page will pop up → click on Try it now



After that, you're all set to… pic.twitter.com/v03Q2a9v6w — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 26, 2025

The tipster says users can try the updated UI by opening the profile icon, selecting NEW X ANDROID, and then tapping 'Try it now' on the page that appears. Once enabled, the app should switch to the redesigned layout that X is said to have been testing internally. The rollout may not appear for all users immediately, the leaker noted.

X Premium and Premium+ Receive Limited-Time Discounts

In another post, the tipster also highlighted new promotional pricing for X Premium and Premium+. According to the leak, X, formerly Twitter, is now offering the first month of Premium for $1 (Rs. 100 in India), while Premium+ is available for $10 (Rs. 890 in India) for the first month. The tipster suggests that the Rs. 100 entry price makes it easier for users to try the service and explore its paid features.

𝕏 (Twitter) Premium is now available for just $1 (₹100 in India 🇮🇳) for the first month, and Premium+ is priced at $10 (₹890 in India) for the first month. I think everyone should try the $1 Premium plan—it's very affordable now, and you'll get access to features like the… https://t.co/uzFrLlmExj pic.twitter.com/82qLOb2vt4 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 25, 2025

The discounted prices are said to be part of X's Premium third-anniversary offer, which runs until December 2, 2025. In India, the Basic plan costs Rs. 170 per month on the web and the mobile. The Premium plan is priced at Rs. 427 per month on the web and Rs. 470 per month on mobile, while the Premium+ plan costs Rs. 2,570 per month on the web and Rs. 3,000 per month on mobile.

Premium offers several upgrades, including 50 percent fewer ads in the For You and Following feeds, a stronger reply boost, longer posts, post editing, background video playback, video downloads, Grok AI, higher usage limits, Super Grok access, and early access to new features. Premium+ includes everything in Premium but adds a fully ad-free experience, the largest reply boost, the highest usage limits, and the same set of creator and AI features.