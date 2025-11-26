Technology News
English Edition
  X Said to Be Rolling Out Hidden Android UI Update, Premium Plan for Rs 100 in India

X Said to Be Rolling Out Hidden Android UI Update, Premium Plan for Rs 100 in India

X users can reportedly manually enable the refreshed user interface through a hidden menu inside the X Android app.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 November 2025 12:24 IST
X Said to Be Rolling Out Hidden Android UI Update, Premium Plan for Rs 100 in India

Photo Credit: Reuters

Premium reduces ads, while Premium Plus removes ads entirely

Highlights
  • New X Android interface reportedly rolling out via older app build
  • Hidden menu is said to allow users manually enable the refreshed UI
  • X Premium plans offer fewer ads, creator tools, and Grok AI
X appears to be preparing a fresh wave of changes for its users, with both interface updates and new subscription offers surfacing through recent leaks. The platform has been actively experimenting with design shifts and promotional pricing in recent months, and a new claim now suggests that another visual update is beginning to roll out through older Android app builds. Alongside this, discounted Premium and Premium+ plans are being mentioned once again, giving users additional reasons to explore X's paid features during the limited-time offer window.

New X Android Interface Leaked 

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has claimed in an X post that Elon Musk's social media platform is rolling out a new Android app interface through the older version 11.42.0-release.0. According to the tipster, users can manually enable the refreshed user interface through a hidden menu inside the app. At the time of writing, we were unable to spot the new interface on our devices.

The tipster says users can try the updated UI by opening the profile icon, selecting NEW X ANDROID, and then tapping 'Try it now' on the page that appears. Once enabled, the app should switch to the redesigned layout that X is said to have been testing internally. The rollout may not appear for all users immediately, the leaker noted.

X Premium and Premium+ Receive Limited-Time Discounts

In another post, the tipster also highlighted new promotional pricing for X Premium and Premium+. According to the leak, X, formerly Twitter, is now offering the first month of Premium for $1 (Rs. 100 in India), while Premium+ is available for $10 (Rs. 890 in India) for the first month. The tipster suggests that the Rs. 100 entry price makes it easier for users to try the service and explore its paid features.

The discounted prices are said to be part of X's Premium third-anniversary offer, which runs until December 2, 2025. In India, the Basic plan costs Rs. 170 per month on the web and the mobile. The Premium plan is priced at Rs. 427 per month on the web and Rs. 470 per month on mobile, while the Premium+ plan costs Rs. 2,570 per month on the web and Rs. 3,000 per month on mobile.

Premium offers several upgrades, including 50 percent fewer ads in the For You and Following feeds, a stronger reply boost, longer posts, post editing, background video playback, video downloads, Grok AI, higher usage limits, Super Grok access, and early access to new features. Premium+ includes everything in Premium but adds a fully ad-free experience, the largest reply boost, the highest usage limits, and the same set of creator and AI features.

Comments

Further reading: X, X Premium, X Premium Plus, X Android UI, X App, Android, Elon Musk, Twitter
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Turbo Read

