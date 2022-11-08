Technology News
loading

Renault Announces Ampere EV Unit Spin-Off as Firm Reorganises Towards Electric Future

Renault's Ampere subsidiary is expected to employ an estimated 19,000 people across Europe, China and South America.

By Agence France-Presse |  Updated: 8 November 2022 16:22 IST
Renault Announces Ampere EV Unit Spin-Off as Firm Reorganises Towards Electric Future

Photo Credit: Renault

Renault plans to invite investment in Ampere but would remain the majority shareholder.

French automaker Renault will pitch investors Tuesday on its planned green revamp, with two spin-offs: a new electric-vehicle unit and a subsidiary for thermal and hybrid assets.

The electric vehicle market is expected to grow rapidly in response to consumers' worries about climate change, putting pressure on manufacturers to develop less polluting products.

The European Union last month agreed to phase out new CO2-emitting vehicles by 2035, a move set to turbo-charge the production of electric prototypes on the continent.

At an investor day in Paris on Tuesday, Renault is expected to outline its green transformation.

The flagship division of the carmaker's reorganisation is Ampere, a split-off expected to employ around 10,000 staff in France and produce electric vehicles in the north.

Renault plans to invite investment in Ampere but would remain the majority shareholder.

Renault also intends to combine its technological, manufacturing, and research and development activities for its hybrid and internal-combustion vehicles in a subsidiary called "Horse".

The subsidiary is expected to employ an estimated 19,000 people across Europe, China and South America.

Chinese car manufacturer Geely is being considered for a stake in the company.

"We are designing an agile and innovative organisation to manage the volatility and accelerated technological evolution of our time," said Renault CEO Luca de Meo.

Investors on Monday expressed their interest in Renault's transformation, with the group's shares climbing 3.77 percent on the Paris stock market.

The company suffered a historic loss in 2020 and its recovery was destabilised by its withdrawal from Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The value of traditional car manufacturers pales in comparison to new players on the market specialising in electric vehicles such as Elon Musk's Tesla or Chinese firm BYD.

Renault still needs large investment to accelerate its electric transformation, according to plans it presented in 2020.

US giant Ford has taken similar steps, announcing the creation of the "Ford Model E" earlier this year.

Renault's sales of traditional internal-combustion vehicles are falling. In the first nine months of 2022, hybrid and electric vehicles represented 38 percent of the brand's registrations in Europe, a year-on-year increase of 12 percent.

The planned separation of Renault's electric and conventional production has concerned trade unions after several waves of job cuts.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ampere, Renault
Bitcoin, Ether Prices Tumble After Binance's FTT Sell-Off Squabble Heats Up
Elon Musk Takes Dig at US Politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez With T-Shirt Asking For $8 Twitter Blue Fee
Featured video of the day
iPad Pro: Should You Upgrade to M2?

Related Stories

Renault Announces Ampere EV Unit Spin-Off as Firm Reorganises Towards Electric Future
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lunar Eclipse 2022: How to Watch the Last Blood Moon Until 2025
  2. Oppo A58 5G With 90Hz Display, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Details
  3. Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Expanded to All in India: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Star Wars: The Acolyte Cast Revealed; to Star Carrie-Anne Moss, Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, More
  2. Elon Musk Takes Dig at US Politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez With T-Shirt Asking For $8 Twitter Blue Fee
  3. Renault Announces Ampere EV Unit Spin-Off as Firm Reorganises Towards Electric Future
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Tumble After Binance's FTT Sell-Off Squabble Heats Up
  5. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Casts Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk: Report
  6. Oppo A58 5G With 90Hz Display, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. FTX Founder Dismisses Balance Sheet Concerns After Rival Binance Announces Token Liquidation
  8. Twitter's Pared-Down Staff Said to Struggle With Misinformation Amid US Midterm Elections
  9. Vivo X90 Pro+ Live Images Surface With Zeiss Optics, Tipped to Offer Up to 100x Zoom
  10. Stellantis Pauses Paid Advertisements on Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.