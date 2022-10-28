Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Said to Plan Undoing Permanent Account Bans, Tweets 'Bird Is Freed' After Twitter Takeover

Elon Musk said on Thursday that Twitter should be "warm and welcoming to all" and enable users to choose the experience they want to have.

By ANI |  Updated: 28 October 2022 12:35 IST
Elon Musk Said to Plan Undoing Permanent Account Bans, Tweets 'Bird Is Freed' After Twitter Takeover

Photo Credit: Reuters

Musk is expected to remain CEO of Twitter in the interim period

Highlights
  • Musk is said to temporarily replace Parag Agrawal as Twitter CEO
  • He seeks to make Twitter the "most respected advertising platform"
  • Twitter should be "warm and welcoming to all", Musk said

Elon Musk has said that he intends to replace Parag Agrawal as CEO of the social media platform and also intends to reverse the permanent ban on users, according to a Bloomberg report. Agrawal was fired along with other major executives upon completion of the takeover, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is expected to remain CEO of Twitter in the interim period but may eventually cede the role in the longer term, the report said.

According to multiple US media reports, Twitter's Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde its legal and policy executive as well as Ned Segal, its chief financial officer Ned Segal were asked to go.

 

Musk, ahead of his $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,37,500 crore) Twitter takeover deal had dismissed speculation about why he'd buy the microblogging platform and his thoughts on advertising.

"The reason I acquired Twitter is that it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far-right wing and far-left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society," he said in a statement on Thursday.

The Tesla founder said that Twitter should be "warm and welcoming to all" and enable users to choose the experience they want to have. Further, Musk told advertisers that he wants the platform to be "the most respected advertising platform in the world."

On Wednesday Musk walked into the headquarters of Twitter in San Francisco, carrying a porcelain sink. This action was the object of several memes on the internet.

Musk tweeted a video of himself carrying a kitchen sink and captioned it "let that sink in!"

 

His Twitter profile bio now reads "Chief Twit".

In July, in a surprising turn of events, Elon Musk who had long been showing his interest to buy Twitter terminated the deal. The Tesla CEO did so by alleging that Twitter violated their mutual purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform.

After Musk put out the deal termination announcement, the market saw a sharp decline. Later, Twitter sued Musk accusing him of using bots as a pretext to exit a deal.

Last week, Musk confirmed that he would move forward with the Twitter buyout at the originally agreed price of $54.20 per share (roughly Rs. 4,320). However, the Twitter deal legal proceedings had been put on hold by a judge overseeing the dispute until October 28.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Twitter Ban, Donald Trump
Jack Ryan Season 3 Trailer Pits John Krasinski on the Run as a Fugitive
iPhone 15 Pro Models to Sport Solid-State Buttons, Three Taptic Engines: Ming-Chi Kuo

Related Stories

Elon Musk Said to Plan Undoing Permanent Account Bans, Tweets 'Bird Is Freed' After Twitter Takeover
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kanye West Back on Twitter as Elon Musk Takes Control of Platform
  2. Elon Musk's Twitter Era Begins, Politicians Warn Billionaire of Regulations
  3. Twitter Would Now Hopefully Act Against Hate Speech: Rahul Gandhi
  4. Elon Musk Wants to Make 'Everything App': Here's What to Know About It
  5. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  6. Check Facts Before Sharing Fake News on Social Media: Prime Minister Modi
  7. Elon Musk Takes Twitter Ownership, Said to Have Fired Top Executives
  8. Nokia G60 5G India Launch Confirmed, Pre-Booking to Commence Soon
  9. Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition With Blistering 210W Charging Launched
  10. Are These the Best Phones You Can Buy Under Rs. 30,000?
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon's Request to Annul EUR 1.13 Billion Fine Suspended by Italian Court
  2. Elon Musk Receives Pleas to Remove Bans on Accounts Soon After Twitter Takeover
  3. Elon Musk Wants to Make 'Everything App': Here's All You Need to Know About It
  4. Kanye West Back on Twitter as Elon Musk Takes Control of Platform
  5. Government Amends IT Rules to Set Up Grievance Appellate Panels for Social Media
  6. Twitter's Ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, 2 Other Fired Executives' Total Compensation Worth $122 Million: Equilar
  7. Nokia G60 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC India Launch Confirmed, Phone Listed on Official Website
  8. Twitter Would Now Hopefully Act Against Hate Speech, Check Facts More Robustly: Rahul Gandhi
  9. Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition With 210W Charging, 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Oppo A Series Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Main Camera, 67W Charging Tipped to Be in the Works
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.