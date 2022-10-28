Technology News
loading

iPhone 15 Pro Models to Sport Solid-State Buttons, Three Taptic Engines: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 15 units could feature additional Taptic Engines on the internal left and right sides to provide haptic feedback to users.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 28 October 2022 13:10 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Models to Sport Solid-State Buttons, Three Taptic Engines: Ming-Chi Kuo

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 models are expected to feature a USB Type-C charging port

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 is expected to launch in the second half of 2023
  • Next generation iPhone models could come with USB Type-C ports
  • Flagship iPhone models are could feature improved haptic feedback

iPhone 14 series was unveiled during the company's ‘Far Out' event in September but rumours of next year's iPhone models, speculated to be the iPhone 15 series, have already started surfacing online. A reputed market analyst has now suggested that the high-end models in Apple's 2023 iPhone family will debut with solid-state buttons instead of physical volume and power buttons, similar to the home buttons on iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and iPhone SE units. Kuo forecasts that iPhone 15 smartphones would come equipped with three Taptic Engine vibration motors to simulate the feeling of a click. The analyst states that a button-less design and support for USB type-C charging would be the major highlights of the iPhone 15 range.

On Friday, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that physical volume and power buttons on next year's two high-end iPhone 15 models will be replaced with solid-state buttons. The volume and power buttons of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could adopt a solid-state button design similar to the home button design of the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 3. He also indicates that the launch of iPhone 15 lineup will take place in the second half of next year, which aligns with Apple's usual release window for new iPhone models.

Kuo says Apple will equip the next-generation iPhone models with Taptic Engines on the internal left and right sides to provide haptic feedback similar to the physical clicking of buttons. Upcoming iPhone 15 models are expected to come equipped with three Taptic engines in lieu of one vibration motor on the iPhone 14. Kuo notes that the move could benefit Apple's existing Taptic Engine suppliers - Luxshare ICT and AAC Technologies and the shipments of Taptic Engine would grow by 80 percent to 100 percent YoY in 2023.

Further, Kuo said high-end Android phones will also follow Apple's design to create new selling points, adding that this would be a structural positive for the mobile phone vibration motor industry. iPhone 15 is expected to switch from lightning cable to USB Type-C charging. According to Kuo, Buttonless design and USB Type-C port would be the two major updates for iPhone 15.

The iPhone 15 lineup is tipped to include the regular iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are tipped to come equipped with Apple's next-generation A17 Bionic chip and 8GB of RAM. The non-Pro models could be equipped with this year's A16 Bionic chip.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Good battery life
  • Improved cameras
  • iOS 10, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance not best in class
Read detailed Apple iPhone 7 review
Display 4.70-inch
Processor Apple A10 Fusion
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 1960mAh
OS iOS 10
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Insane performance
  • Vastly improved cameras
  • Wireless charging
  • Assured, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Same old design
  • First party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone 8 review
Display 4.70-inch
Processor Apple A11 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 1821mAh
OS iOS 11
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful SoC
  • IP67 rating, wireless charging
  • Slim and light
  • Regular software updates
  • Bad
  • Small, low-res display
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2022) review
Display 4.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2020)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern processor
  • Slim, light, easy to use
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Regular iOS updates likely for many years
  • Bad
  • Dated looks and small screen
  • Single rear camera
  • Average battery life
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2020) review
Display 4.70-inch
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 13
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Ultra, Apple iPhone 15 Series, Apple, iPhone 15 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Elon Musk Said to Plan Undoing Permanent Account Bans, Tweets 'Bird Is Freed' After Twitter Takeover
iPad Pro 2022 With M2, iPad 2022 Models Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Models to Sport Solid-State Buttons, Three Taptic Engines: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Models to Drop Physical Buttons: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. iPad Pro 2022, iPad 2022 Models Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers
  3. Elon Musk Takes Twitter Ownership, Said to Have Fired Top Executives
  4. Redmi Note 12 Series With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Telegram to Auction Rare Usernames on New TON Blockchain Marketplace
  2. Bitcoin Momentum Drops Off to Settle Value Around $20,300 as Investors Look to Book Profits
  3. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter Teaser Sets New Neeraj Pandey Netflix Crime Show
  4. iPad Pro 2022 With M2, iPad 2022 Models Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Models to Sport Solid-State Buttons, Three Taptic Engines: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Elon Musk Said to Plan Undoing Permanent Account Bans, Tweets 'Bird Is Freed' After Twitter Takeover
  7. Jack Ryan Season 3 Trailer Pits John Krasinski on the Run as a Fugitive
  8. Microsoft, Amazon, Google Hit as Customers Cut Spending on Cloud, Datacentre Services
  9. Intel Cuts Full-Year Profit Forecast, Chipmaker Plans Layoffs as Firm Ramps Up Sales Into Data Centres
  10. Binance CEO Lambasts Google for Promoting Crypto Phishing, Scam Sites
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.