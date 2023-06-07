Instagram might be working on a chatbot feature that relies on artificial intelligence (AI). A feature that allows users to engage with AI Agents that can respond to queries, provide advice, and compose messages is said to be in development at the Meta-owned image and video sharing platform. The discovery comes at a time when several apps and websites are rushing to add support for AI features. Users will also be allowed to choose from a range of "personalities" while interacting with these AI chatbots on Instagram.

According to details shared by developer and tipster Alessandro Paluzzi (Twitter: @alex193a), Instagram is working on adding AI Agents, chatbots that can "answer questions and give advice". These chatbots will be accessible within chats, and appear to be accessible to both participants in a conversation.

Paluzzi shared a screenshot of a popup card for the feature that is still in development, which appears to have been discovered via reverse engineering the app on iOS. The card reveals the "Chat with an AI" feature will answer questions and give advice. It also states that users can "chat with 30 AI personalities" on the platform.

A popup card explaining the Chat with an AI feature

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @alex193a

In addition to these features, the Chat with an AI feature will allow users to get help composing messages, suggesting that the chatbots can act as a generative AI tool. However, Paluzzi hasn't shared any details on how the feature to help users write messages will work.

A second screenshot shared by the developer shows an Instagram chat window, with a new @ai command (with a magic wand icon) that appears to summon a chatbot called ai_meta. It is shown alongside the /silent command that allows users to send messages without notifying recipients.

Instagram and Meta are yet to announce any plans to launch support for AI chatbots on the platform, and it is currently unclear when the feature will be rolled out. As with other unreleased features, it could eventually be released with some modifications, or discontinued altogether.

Meta is also reportedly planning to release a new decentralised platform, codenamed Barcelona, to compete with Twitter later this month. The firm is said to be testing the text-based app, that will be compatible with services like Mastodon, with some creators and influencers. Like the Chat with an AI feature, there's no word from the company on when the new app will be rolled out to all users.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology.

