Instagram AI Chatbots Spotted in Development, May Allow Users to Choose From 30 Personalities

Instagram's Chat with an AI feature will also help users compose messages, according to a leaked screenshot.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 June 2023 11:46 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Eyestetix Studio

Instagram is also working on a text-based app to compete with Twitter

Highlights
  • Instagram is said to be working on AI-based features for chats
  • Users might be able to use chatbots for answers to queries and advice
  • Instagram could allow users to select from up to 30 chatbot personalities

Instagram might be working on a chatbot feature that relies on artificial intelligence (AI). A feature that allows users to engage with AI Agents that can respond to queries, provide advice, and compose messages is said to be in development at the Meta-owned image and video sharing platform. The discovery comes at a time when several apps and websites are rushing to add support for AI features. Users will also be allowed to choose from a range of "personalities" while interacting with these AI chatbots on Instagram.

According to details shared by developer and tipster Alessandro Paluzzi (Twitter: @alex193a), Instagram is working on adding AI Agents, chatbots that can "answer questions and give advice". These chatbots will be accessible within chats, and appear to be accessible to both participants in a conversation.

Paluzzi shared a screenshot of a popup card for the feature that is still in development, which appears to have been discovered via reverse engineering the app on iOS. The card reveals the "Chat with an AI" feature will answer questions and give advice. It also states that users can "chat with 30 AI personalities" on the platform.

chat with an ai feature instagram instagram

A popup card explaining the Chat with an AI feature
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @alex193a

 

In addition to these features, the Chat with an AI feature will allow users to get help composing messages, suggesting that the chatbots can act as a generative AI tool. However, Paluzzi hasn't shared any details on how the feature to help users write messages will work.

A second screenshot shared by the developer shows an Instagram chat window, with a new @ai command (with a magic wand icon) that appears to summon a chatbot called ai_meta. It is shown alongside the /silent command that allows users to send messages without notifying recipients.

Instagram and Meta are yet to announce any plans to launch support for AI chatbots on the platform, and it is currently unclear when the feature will be rolled out. As with other unreleased features, it could eventually be released with some modifications, or discontinued altogether.

Meta is also reportedly planning to release a new decentralised platform, codenamed Barcelona, to compete with Twitter later this month. The firm is said to be testing the text-based app, that will be compatible with services like Mastodon, with some creators and influencers. Like the Chat with an AI feature, there's no word from the company on when the new app will be rolled out to all users.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Chatbots, AI, Meta
David Delima
David Delima
