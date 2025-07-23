Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Threads Adds Improved Insights Features for Content Creators: All Details

Threads Adds Improved Insights Features for Content Creators: All Details

Meta’s two-year-old microblogging platform, Threads, used to offer basic analytics to content creators.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 July 2025 17:50 IST
Threads Adds Improved Insights Features for Content Creators: All Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

Threads Insights will now let creators see where their content was discovered

Highlights
  • Meta launched Instagram Threads in July 2023
  • Meta recently appointed Connor Hayes as Threads’ head
  • The platform has been seeing better DAUs numbers
Advertisement

On Tuesday, Meta announced that it is improving Threads Insights for content creators. The tech giant also said that it is attempting to make it easier for people to view the performance of their posts and understand where their content is being discovered. This could be an attempt from Threads to onboard more content creators on its platform, as its daily active users (DAUs) increase. The development comes days after Connor Hayes, a long time Meta executive, was appointed to take over the reins of the microblogging platform as the Head of Threads.

Improved Threads Insights for Content Creators

In a blog post, Meta announced enhancements to Threads Insights aimed at giving content creators a clearer view of how their posts are performing. The company said the updated analytics will offer deeper insights, including where a particular piece of content was discovered. Earlier, Threads only provided brief analytics to its users, and with the new changes, it is hoping to attract more content creators.

Threads Insights will now allow users to tap on metrics in the Insights section to access detailed information about the total number of views, interactions, and followers they were able to garner in a specific period of time. They can also see their top performing content, along with the views, comments, and likes on each post. Moreover, a user can tap on the Interactions section to see the numbers for engagement by likes, replies, quotes, and reposts. They can also click on the Followers section to see their follower growth with geographic data, including top cities and countries, and get the demographic information such as age and gender.

threads new features Threads Insights

Threads Insights could have been improved to attract new content creators
Photo Credit: Meta

 

Meta's Threads platform will now let users track and compare post performance over time through a new chart that shows views and interactions over a seven to 90-day period. With the updated Threads Insights, creators can also see where their content was discovered, even if it was surfaced through another app.

As the number of DAUs on Threads reportedly witness a steady growth, reaching 115.1 million on iOS and Android mobiles apps combined, the social media platform could be looking to get more content creators on its platform to stand a better chance at overtaking X. In recent news, Meta reportedly appointed Hayes, an executive who has previously looked after building several Meta products, to take over the day-to-day responsibilities of its microblogging app.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta, Instagram, Threads, Threads Insights
Alibaba Qwen 3 Coder Open-Source AI Model Introduced With Agentic Capabilities
Apple's Foldable iPhone to Sport Smaller Displays Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report

Related Stories

Threads Adds Improved Insights Features for Content Creators: All Details
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  4. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  6. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Teased; Could Launch Earlier Than Expected
  8. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »