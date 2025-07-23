On Tuesday, Meta announced that it is improving Threads Insights for content creators. The tech giant also said that it is attempting to make it easier for people to view the performance of their posts and understand where their content is being discovered. This could be an attempt from Threads to onboard more content creators on its platform, as its daily active users (DAUs) increase. The development comes days after Connor Hayes, a long time Meta executive, was appointed to take over the reins of the microblogging platform as the Head of Threads.

Improved Threads Insights for Content Creators

In a blog post, Meta announced enhancements to Threads Insights aimed at giving content creators a clearer view of how their posts are performing. The company said the updated analytics will offer deeper insights, including where a particular piece of content was discovered. Earlier, Threads only provided brief analytics to its users, and with the new changes, it is hoping to attract more content creators.

Threads Insights will now allow users to tap on metrics in the Insights section to access detailed information about the total number of views, interactions, and followers they were able to garner in a specific period of time. They can also see their top performing content, along with the views, comments, and likes on each post. Moreover, a user can tap on the Interactions section to see the numbers for engagement by likes, replies, quotes, and reposts. They can also click on the Followers section to see their follower growth with geographic data, including top cities and countries, and get the demographic information such as age and gender.

Threads Insights could have been improved to attract new content creators

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta's Threads platform will now let users track and compare post performance over time through a new chart that shows views and interactions over a seven to 90-day period. With the updated Threads Insights, creators can also see where their content was discovered, even if it was surfaced through another app.

As the number of DAUs on Threads reportedly witness a steady growth, reaching 115.1 million on iOS and Android mobiles apps combined, the social media platform could be looking to get more content creators on its platform to stand a better chance at overtaking X. In recent news, Meta reportedly appointed Hayes, an executive who has previously looked after building several Meta products, to take over the day-to-day responsibilities of its microblogging app.