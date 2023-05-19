Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Could Release Text Based App to Rival Against Twitter by June 2023: Report

Instagram Could Release Text-Based App to Rival Against Twitter by June 2023: Report

Meta has been contacting talent agencies and celebrities to gauge their interest in trying an early version of the app.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 with inputs from Reuters | Updated: 19 May 2023 23:43 IST
Instagram Could Release Text-Based App to Rival Against Twitter by June 2023: Report

The new app will let people connect with their friends using texts, shared links, photos and videos

Meta Platforms' Instagram is planning to release a text-based app that will compete with Twitter and may debut as soon as June, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Facebook parent is testing the product with influencers and some creators, according to the report.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Meta has been contacting talent agencies and celebrities to gauge their interest in trying an early version of the app, which will be integrated with Instagram, said Alex Heath in a newsletter.

"The decentralized app is built on the back of Instagram but will be compatible with some other apps like Mastodon," according to a newsletter by Lia Haberman, who teaches social and influencer marketing at UCLA in California.

The report also mentions that the parent company Meta has made the new app secretly available to select creators for months. It is said to be separate from Instagram yet allow people to connect accounts. 

As per Lia Haberman's screenshot, the app will let people connect with their friends using texts, shared links, photos as well as videos. Moreover, fans will be allowed to join the accounts of the influencers and creators they follow on Instagram with just one tap. 

The app is also being update for security measures. To ensure the privacy of accounts, the users blocked on Instagram may soon be carried over to the new app. To add, this new app is also working on compatibility with Twitter's rival Mastodon.  

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, Instagram, twitter, Mastadon, text-based app
Big Tech Gets Support From EU Regulators Against Telcos' Network Fee Push

Related Stories

Instagram Could Release Text-Based App to Rival Against Twitter by June 2023: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 Price in India Revealed Ahead of May 23 Launch: See Here
  2. Google Pixel 7a Review: A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing?
  3. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Flipkart Page Goes Live Ahead of India Launch
  4. BGMI Returning to India ‘Soon’ After 10-Month Ban, Krafton Confirms
  5. Apple Releases iOS 16.5 With These New Features: Check Here
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Get This Snapdragon SoC: Check Here
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Camera Specifications Confirmed: All Details
  8. Google Pixel 8 Pro Leaked Video Suggests Design, New Feature: All Details
  9. iQoo Neo 8 Series Launch Date, Key Specifications Confirmed: Check Here
  10. Nokia 105 (2023), Nokia 106 4G With UPI Support Debut in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Could Release Text-Based App to Rival Against Twitter by June 2023: Report
  2. Big Tech Gets Support From EU Regulators Against Telcos' Network Fee Push
  3. Sony Doubles Down on Entertainment, Expects to Sell 25 Million PS5 Consoles This Financial Year
  4. WhatsApp Faces Penalty in Russia on Accusations of Failing to Delete Banned Content: Report
  5. Government Plans Action Against Google Over Abuse of Market Position
  6. Pepe Coin: New Memecoin on the Block Gets Instant Rise, Elon Musk’s Nudge Despite Shady Redflags
  7. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Flipkart Page Goes Live Ahead of India Launch
  8. Nokia C32 Price in India, Launch Date, and Key Specifications Tipped: All Details
  9. Lords of the Fallen Reboot Gets Brutal Gameplay Trailer, Arrives This October
  10. Nokia 105 (2023), Nokia 106 4G With Inbuilt 123PAY, Wireless FM Radio Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.