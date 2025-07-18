Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Meta’s Adam Mosseri to Hand Over Day to Day Responsibilities of Threads to Gen AI Executive: Report

Meta’s Adam Mosseri to Hand Over Day-to-Day Responsibilities of Threads to Gen AI Executive: Report

Instagram’s Adam Mosseri is reportedly handing over his day-to-day responsibilities to Connor Hayes, Vice President, Product (Generative AI) at Meta.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2025 14:30 IST
Meta’s Adam Mosseri to Hand Over Day-to-Day Responsibilities of Threads to Gen AI Executive: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Instagram's Threads app was launched in July 2023

Highlights
  • Adam Mosseri is currently the Head of Instagram at Meta
  • Connor Hayes has held multiple executive positions at Meta
  • This comes as Threads’ traffic grows steadily
Advertisement

Recently, the news of Threads' daily active users (DAUs) number inching closer to its rival, X‘s(formerly Twitter) number, made headlines. The app reportedly saw 115.1 million DAUs on Android and iOS combined. Meanwhile, X witnessed a 15.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its DAUs growth, bringing the number to 132 million. As Threads gains popularity, Instagram's Adam Mosseri has reportedly announced in an internal memo that he will be handing over his day-to-day responsibilities of Threads to Connor Hayes, a Meta executive.

Meta's internal executive movement

According to a report by Axios, citing an internal company memo, Meta has named Hayes the Head of Threads, taking over responsibilities of the app's day-to-day operations from Mosseri, who has been serving as the Head of Instagram since October 2018.

While announcing the move, Mosseri reportedly wrote in a staff memo that taking Threads' maturity into account, the company believes that a “dedicated app lead” is needed, someone who can focus solely on the social media platform, “helping” it move ahead. Hayes will reportedly assume the Head of Threads position by mid-September. He will answer directly to Mosseri, while all other product managers, engineers, designers, data scientists, and user experience researchers at Threads are said to report to Hayes. The report added that Threads' data engineers, however, will continue to report through Brad Ruderman, Senior Director of Data Engineering at Meta.

Meta launched Threads in July 2023 to rival Elon Musk's X. Now, after over two years of its launch, Threads is getting a new head who has previously held several executive positions at Meta, primarily managing its various products. This indicates that the US-based tech giant is starting to give more importance to its micro blogging platform.

However, what is interesting here is that, until now, Hayes was serving as the Vice President (VP), Product of Generative AI at Meta. The executive held this position for over 2 years. Bringing a former AI product executive to lead Threads signals that more generative AI features could make their way to the social media platform.

The move also comes as Threads, Meta's microblogging platform, has reportedly started gaining traction. According to a recent report by TechCrunch, citing data from Similarweb, Instagram's Threads witnessing a steady growth in its DAUs number. The social media platform's iOS and Android mobile apps, together, saw 115.1 million DAUs, up 127.8 percent YoY. Meanwhile, its primary competitor, X witnessed a fall of 15.2 percent in its YoY growth, reaching 132 million DAUs. While X is still far ahead, Threads seems to be bridging the gap between the two fast, considering it is only a two year old platform.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta, Threads, Instagram, Instagram Threads, Threads app, Adam Mosseri, Adam Mosseri Instagram
Google's Circle to Search Now Lets You Check History of Songs You’ve Searched for in the Past

Related Stories

Meta’s Adam Mosseri to Hand Over Day-to-Day Responsibilities of Threads to Gen AI Executive: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Special Ops Season 2, Bhootnii, Bhiaravam, and More
  2. iQOO Z10R Key Specifications, Colours Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. OpenAI Brings a New AI Agent That Can Operate Using a Virtual Computer
  4. Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ to Launch Globally On This Day
  5. iPhone 17 Pro Could Be Sold in These New Colour Options
  6. Lava Blaze Dragon India Launch Date, Design and Amazon Availability Confirmed
  7. Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 Update Rolls Out With Bug Fixes for Pixel Phones
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Design Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate XT 2 Tipped to Come With New Chipset and Upgraded Cameras
  2. Lava Blaze Dragon India Launch Set for July 25; Design and Amazon Availability Confirmed
  3. Meta’s Adam Mosseri to Hand Over Day-to-Day Responsibilities of Threads to Gen AI Executive: Report
  4. Google's Circle to Search Now Lets You Check History of Songs You’ve Searched for in the Past
  5. Honor Said to Offer Larger Battery Capacities Across Its Mid-Range and Flagship Phones
  6. iQOO Z10R Key Specifications, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of July 24 India Launch
  7. OpenAI’s ChatGPT Agent Launched, Can Perform Complex Tasks on a Virtual Computer
  8. Spotify Rolls Out Audiobooks+ to Family Plan Subscribers for the First Time: All Details
  9. Samsung's One UI 8 Beta 4 for Galaxy S25 Series Gets Rid of Adaptive Clock on Lock Screen: Report
  10. iPhone 17 Pro Colour Options Leaked Again; Could Launch in Previously Unseen Shades
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »