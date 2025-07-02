Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Threads Rolls Out DMs With Message Controls, Inbox Filters for Users Aged 18 and Above

Threads Rolls Out DMs With Message Controls, Inbox Filters for Users Aged 18 and Above

Threads began testing DMs in select markets last month.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 July 2025 10:43 IST
Threads Rolls Out DMs With Message Controls, Inbox Filters for Users Aged 18 and Above

Photo Credit: Threads

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said DMs on Threads have been a "top request"

Highlights
  • DMs on Threads are available to users aged 18 and above
  • Message controls allow users to limit who can message them
  • Threads Highlighter is introduced to mark trending topics in the app
Advertisement

Threads has finally rolled out direct messages (DMs) on its platform, allowing users to communicate one-on-one without leaving the app. As per Instagram head Adam Mosseri, the feature has been a “top request” from users since the launch of Threads in 2023. It arrives with several options, including messaging controls, inbox filtering, and group messaging. Further, the Meta-owned microblogging platform has also introduced Threads Highlighter as a feature to mark Trending topics.

Sending DMs on Threads

Launched in 2023, Threads arrived as a microblogging competitor to X (formerly Twitter) following Elon Musk's takeover, but it did not have DM capabilities. However, that is changing now. As per Meta's blog post, one-on-one messaging on Threads is now available on the microblogging platform but within limits. The company first began testing this feature last month and it has been widely expanded.

threads dms 1 Threads

DMs list on Threads has a UI similar to Instagram
Photo Credit: Threads

 

DMs are initially available between Threads followers or mutuals from Instagram, aged 18 and above. They are protected by Meta's privacy standards, account protection measures, and the safety infrastructure. The company will also expand the DMs feature with more capabilities soon, the first of which is message controls.

With this feature, users can control who sends them messages on the microblogging platform. They can allow DMs from people who don't follow them on Threads or Instagram, and receive such requests in a separate message requests folder. Additionally, group messaging will also be available. This will allow multiple Threads users to join a conversation simultaneously, explains Meta.

The last feature is inbox features which, as the name suggests, may enable users to apply filters based on certain parameters on the inbox in order to find the specific message they're looking for.

threads dms 2 Threads

The new Threads Highlighter feature
Photo Credit: Threads

 

DMs on Threads will be available via an envelope icon in the bottom tray, as per the company. The accompanying image suggests that its user interface (UI) will be identical to the DMs list on Instagram.

In addition to DMs, Threads is also introducing Threads Highlighter as a new UI element. It is said to highlight “unique perspectives that lead to thoughtful conversations”, says Meta. This feature will be visible in important parts of the app to help users discover content. Further, Threads will also mark Trending topics with Highlighter, and its placement will be expanded soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Threads, Instagram, Meta, Meta Platforms
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Lumio Arc 5, Arc 7 Projectors Powered by Google TV to Launch in India on July 7

Related Stories

Threads Rolls Out DMs With Message Controls, Inbox Filters for Users Aged 18 and Above
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  2. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  3. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  4. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  5. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  6. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  7. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  8. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  9. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie
  7. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  8. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  9. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »