Threads has finally rolled out direct messages (DMs) on its platform, allowing users to communicate one-on-one without leaving the app. As per Instagram head Adam Mosseri, the feature has been a “top request” from users since the launch of Threads in 2023. It arrives with several options, including messaging controls, inbox filtering, and group messaging. Further, the Meta-owned microblogging platform has also introduced Threads Highlighter as a feature to mark Trending topics.

Sending DMs on Threads

Launched in 2023, Threads arrived as a microblogging competitor to X (formerly Twitter) following Elon Musk's takeover, but it did not have DM capabilities. However, that is changing now. As per Meta's blog post, one-on-one messaging on Threads is now available on the microblogging platform but within limits. The company first began testing this feature last month and it has been widely expanded.

DMs list on Threads has a UI similar to Instagram

Photo Credit: Threads

DMs are initially available between Threads followers or mutuals from Instagram, aged 18 and above. They are protected by Meta's privacy standards, account protection measures, and the safety infrastructure. The company will also expand the DMs feature with more capabilities soon, the first of which is message controls.

With this feature, users can control who sends them messages on the microblogging platform. They can allow DMs from people who don't follow them on Threads or Instagram, and receive such requests in a separate message requests folder. Additionally, group messaging will also be available. This will allow multiple Threads users to join a conversation simultaneously, explains Meta.

The last feature is inbox features which, as the name suggests, may enable users to apply filters based on certain parameters on the inbox in order to find the specific message they're looking for.

The new Threads Highlighter feature

Photo Credit: Threads

DMs on Threads will be available via an envelope icon in the bottom tray, as per the company. The accompanying image suggests that its user interface (UI) will be identical to the DMs list on Instagram.

In addition to DMs, Threads is also introducing Threads Highlighter as a new UI element. It is said to highlight “unique perspectives that lead to thoughtful conversations”, says Meta. This feature will be visible in important parts of the app to help users discover content. Further, Threads will also mark Trending topics with Highlighter, and its placement will be expanded soon.