Technology News

Elon Musk Shuts Two Twitter India Offices Months After Firing Over 90 Percent of Staff in India: Report

Twitter reportedly continues to operate its office in Bengaluru that mostly houses engineers.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 February 2023 11:26 IST
Elon Musk Shuts Two Twitter India Offices Months After Firing Over 90 Percent of Staff in India: Report

Twitter fired more than 90 percent of just over 200 of its staff in India last year

Highlights
  • Twitter shut down offices in New Delhi and Mumbai
  • Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October
  • Twitter ordered job cuts in Dublin and Singapore offices last month

Twitter has closed two of its three offices in India, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The social media company shut down offices in New Delhi and Mumbai but continue to operate its office in the southern tech hub of Bengaluru that mostly houses engineers, the report added.

Twitter, under new owner Elon Musk, fired more than 90 percent of just over 200 of its staff in India last year, Bloomberg had reported.

Musk had said in November that Twitter was facing "a massive drop in revenue" as advertisers dropped out. Twitter's revenue for the fourth quarter fell about 35 percent to $1.025 billion (roughly Rs. 8,484 crore), a top ad executive revealed at a staff meeting, online publication the Information reported on Wednesday.

Last month, the company ordered at least a dozen more job cuts in Dublin and Singapore offices as part of wider cost-cutting measures at Twitter that saw layoffs of about 3,700 employees in early November.

Staff cuts so far, which also included employees working in the content moderation division, have stoked fears of a surge in hate speech on the platform.

Twitter was also hit by class action lawsuits in the US, but a federal judge last month said several of the class action plaintiffs were required to arbitrate their claims. Others did not sign arbitration agreements, so the case has remained in court. The workers claim Twitter refused to pay promised severance or give them the advance notice of mass layoffs required by law, which the company denies.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at a affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk, Twitter India
Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Stable Update Reportedly Rolling Out to Users
BTC, ETH and Majority Altcoins Hit With Losses, Market Maintains Constant Fluctuations
Featured video of the day
OnePlus 11 Review: OnePlus Going Back to its Roots

Related Stories

Elon Musk Shuts Two Twitter India Offices Months After Firing Over 90 Percent of Staff in India: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Reportedly Rolling Out: Details
  2. This Huawei Smartwatch Has Inbuilt TWS Earbuds: Here's How Much It Costs
  3. Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000 on Croma
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Could Finally Be Getting the Android 13 Update
  5. Here’s What iPhone 15 Pro Leaked Design Renders, Live Image Show
  6. Vivo V27 Pro May Launch in India on This Date
  7. iQoo Neo 7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Launched in India: Details
  8. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC for Gaming Smartphones Launched
  9. Oppo Find N2 Flip With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Debuts Globally: Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Key Specifications Tipped, May Get Exynos 1380 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Confirmed to Go on Sale via Amazon: Price, Specifications
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Design Render With USB Type-C Port Leaked, Alleged Live Image Also Surfaces
  3. Instagram to Roll Out New Broadcast Chat Feature ‘Channels’, Will Be Available on Messenger, Facebook
  4. Lamborghini Gears Up to Revisit its Huracán STO Model in NFT Avatar: Details Here
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Series Specifications Tipped; Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Could Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX890 Camera
  6. BTC, ETH and Majority Altcoins Hit With Losses, Market Maintains Constant Fluctuations
  7. Elon Musk Shuts Two Twitter India Offices Months After Firing Over 90 Percent of Staff in India: Report
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Stable Update Reportedly Rolling Out to Users
  9. Snapchat Now Has 750 Million Monthly Active Users Globally, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Says
  10. John Wick Chapter 4 Trailer: Keanu Reeves Befriends a New Dog Amidst His Revenge Against the High Table
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.