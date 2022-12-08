Technology News
WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolling Out to Users With Support for 36 Customisable Stickers

WhatsApp has rolled out customisable digital personas that the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is calling Avatars.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 8 December 2022 13:56 IST
Photo Credit: WhatsApp

Personalised avatars were first made popular on social media by Snapchat which now owns Bitmoji

  • WhatsApp is said to have beta tested feature earlier
  • Avatars to be available in 36 custom stickers
  • WhatsApp Avatar could be used as profile picture

WhatsApp has begun rolling out Avatars, a feature that allows users to make a digital representation of themselves. The Meta-owned instant messaging service previously rolled out the Bitmoji-like feature to beta testers on Android and iOS. The feature which is now making its way to all users as part of a full-scale rollout, will allow users to curate their digital representation or personal avatar from a combination of hairstyles, facial features, and outfits, according to the company. WhatsApp will also provide 36 custom stickers that reflect different emotions and actions.

The instant messaging platform announced the new Avatars feature via a blog post on Wednesday. A user can set an Avatar as their WhatsApp profile photo, or use them as stickers. Meta says that these stickers will be available in 36 versions of popular emojis and actions, adding that avatars could provide users "a fast and fun way to share feelings with friends and family."

Personalised avatars were first made popular on social media by Snapchat which now owns Bitmoji which was initially created by Bitstrips. Instagram, which is also owned by Meta, previously added support for Avatars, just like Facebook and Facebook Messenger.

WhatsApp's support for Bitmoji-like 3D avatars appears to be the same set of models that are available on other Meta-owned apps. Facebook was the first amongst the Meta family to be introduced to Avatars through Messenger and the News Feed in 2019. A year later in 2020, the company added support for adding these digital avatars on Facebook comments and stories.

The company intends to serve Avatars as a mode for fun and creative expression as well as a privacy feature. Avatar can be a "great way to represent yourself without using your real photo so it feels more private," added the company blog post.

Users may access the Avatars feature by updating their WhatsApp to the latest version and navigating to Settings > Avatar > Create Your Avatar.

WhatsApp is also promising to bring future enhancements in the form of lighting, shading, hairstyle textures, and more that will improve the experience.

The feature was previously tested with a few beta testers on WhatsApp beta version 2.22.23.9 for Android, about a month before it was eventually rolled out to all users.

WhatsApp, Meta, WhatsApp Avatar
Instagram to Inform Creators When Posts Are Blocked From Being Recommended to Other Users
New to Twitter? Here Are Some Interesting Features You Should Know About

