WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to create a new custom sticker pack that could improve the user experience while organising stickers on the messaging platform, according to details discovered by a feature tracker. Currently, users can add custom stickers to an unorganised section on WhatsApp called Favourites. These custom sticker packs will reportedly be shareable, which suggest that users will be able to share their stickers with another person, allowing to view and import the pack.

Feature tracker WABetaInfo spotted a new feature in development on the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.22.13 update that is currently rolling out to users via the Google Play beta programme. The feature is still in the works, which means that beta testers will not be able to try it out, even after installing the latest testing version. However, the feature tracker managed to unearth some details about how the new feature works.

WhatsApp's new custom sticker pack feature

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

A screenshot of the purported feature shows a new option called Add to sticker pack on the pop-up card that is displayed when a user taps on a sticker. It appears between the Add to Favourites and Edit sticker options.

When this new option is selected, a new Create sticker pack dialog is displayed with a text box, that will allow users to enter a name for the sticker pack. After tapping the Save button, a new custom sticker pack will appear under the sticker selection menu on WhatsApp.

According to the feature tracker, users will also be able to tap on a three-dot button to the right of the custom sticker pack and tap on Send or Remove to share it with another user or remove the pack, respectively.

In its current form, the feature to create a custom sticker pack could help users organise their custom stickers on WhatsApp without having to store all of them under the favourites section. This functionality is still in development, and it might eventually be rolled out to beta testers with a future version of WhatsApp.