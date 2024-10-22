WhatsApp for Android might be getting a new feature which will make video calls and capturing images within the app more fun. As per a feature tracker, the instant messaging platform is testing camera effects. The new feature is said to add filters, backgrounds, and other effects to users' faces when capturing an image or during video calls. While some of the effects can reportedly be activated manually, others are said to be triggered automatically based on expressions and gestures.

WhatsApp Camera Effects Feature

According to the WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo report, the feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.22.10 which is currently available on the Play Store. The feature is said to be visible in the beta version but is available to only a few beta testers currently.

WhatsApp camera effects feature

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on the screenshots shared by the feature tracker, the new feature can be turned on or off from the app's Privacy settings. A new option dubbed Allow camera effects can be seen within the settings which can be toggled on or off. A description of the feature highlights, “To provide a more expressive experience, some effects will mimic your face and hands.”

The description also states that the feature is available when the camera is used to click pictures or during video calls. The feature tracker reveals that some of these effects can be applied automatically based on users' facial expressions, hand gestures, movements, and more. Others are said to be applied manually using options visible on the display.

While the feature is said to be controlled from the privacy settings, it can also be activated or disabled directly from the camera screen and video call interface, allowing users an easy way to access the effects. The feature tracker also highlighted that the camera effects do not compromise any encryption protocols and even when turned on, the video calls remain end-to-end encrypted.

While the WhatsApp feature is currently available to some beta testers, it is currently not known when camera effects might be rolled out to a wider user base.