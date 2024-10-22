Technology News
English Edition
  WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Snapchat Like Camera Effects With Filters and Backgrounds

WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Snapchat-Like Camera Effects With Filters and Backgrounds

The WhatsApp camera effects feature is said to also be available during video calls.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 October 2024 19:06 IST
WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Snapchat-Like Camera Effects With Filters and Backgrounds

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Dimitri Karastelev

Some camera effects are reportedly automatically triggered by expressions and gestures

Highlights
  • The feature was spotted in the latest build of WhatsApp beta for Android
  • The feature is already available to some beta testers
  • Users can turn the feature on or off from the video call interface
WhatsApp for Android might be getting a new feature which will make video calls and capturing images within the app more fun. As per a feature tracker, the instant messaging platform is testing camera effects. The new feature is said to add filters, backgrounds, and other effects to users' faces when capturing an image or during video calls. While some of the effects can reportedly be activated manually, others are said to be triggered automatically based on expressions and gestures.

WhatsApp Camera Effects Feature

According to the WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo report, the feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.22.10 which is currently available on the Play Store. The feature is said to be visible in the beta version but is available to only a few beta testers currently.

whatsapp camera effects wabetainfo WhatsApp camera effects

WhatsApp camera effects feature
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Based on the screenshots shared by the feature tracker, the new feature can be turned on or off from the app's Privacy settings. A new option dubbed Allow camera effects can be seen within the settings which can be toggled on or off. A description of the feature highlights, “To provide a more expressive experience, some effects will mimic your face and hands.”

The description also states that the feature is available when the camera is used to click pictures or during video calls. The feature tracker reveals that some of these effects can be applied automatically based on users' facial expressions, hand gestures, movements, and more. Others are said to be applied manually using options visible on the display.

While the feature is said to be controlled from the privacy settings, it can also be activated or disabled directly from the camera screen and video call interface, allowing users an easy way to access the effects. The feature tracker also highlighted that the camera effects do not compromise any encryption protocols and even when turned on, the video calls remain end-to-end encrypted.

While the WhatsApp feature is currently available to some beta testers, it is currently not known when camera effects might be rolled out to a wider user base.

Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp features, Apps, Android
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Snapchat-Like Camera Effects With Filters and Backgrounds
