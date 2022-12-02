Technology News
  WhatsApp Begins Beta Testing Android Tablet Support, iOS Testers Get 'Search by Date' Feature

WhatsApp Begins Beta Testing Android Tablet Support, iOS Testers Get 'Search by Date' Feature

WhatsApp beta on Android is showing users an in-app banner announcing support for Android tablets.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 2 December 2022 14:28 IST
WhatsApp Begins Beta Testing Android Tablet Support, iOS Testers Get 'Search by Date' Feature

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp users can access their primary account on computer and WhatsApp for Web

Highlights
  • WhatsApp beta version 2.22.25.8 adds Android Tablet support
  • WhatsApp beta users on iOS get ‘Search by Date’ feature
  • Updates rolling out to beta testers, expected to reach more users soon

WhatsApp is rolling out an update for its beta testers on Android that introduces support for WhatsApp for tablets. Select Android beta testers can now link their existing WhatsApp account on their phones with the tablet version of the app. Until now, a WhatsApp account on an Android phone could not be accessed on a secondary Android device. Meanwhile, some beta testers on WhatsApp for iOS are reportedly getting access to a new feature that will allow them to quickly jump to messages based on the date they were sent or received.

Spotted by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, users who have signed up for WhatsApp's beta programme will begin to see an in-app banner announcing the feature. A screengrab on the website shows a banner on top of chats which reads “Have an Android tablet? WhatsApp for tablet is available for beta testers.' The banner will be visible as part of WhatsApp beta 2.22.25.8 update for Android, which makes the popular messaging app compatible on tablets. Gadgets 360 staff members who are part of the beta programme also received the banner on their smartphones.

However, the feature tracker states that the new tablet version of the app might not be feature-complete. “Note that some features may still not be available when installing WhatsApp on your tablet, for example, the ability to share a new status update, live locations, and broadcast lists,” the report said.

Notably, WhatsApp users can access their primary account on computer and WhatsApp for Web. The feature is finally coming to Android tablets, allowing beta testers to access their messages on both their smartphone and their tablet.

Meanwhile, WABetaInfo also reports that beta testers on iOS are getting a new update that adds the ability to search for messages by date. WhatsApp version 22.24.0.77, via the TestFlight beta programme, will make it easier for users to jump to specific dates in a chat window. To check if the feature is available, users can look for a calendar icon inside the search option for a chat. The icon lets you use the ‘Jump to Date' feature to look for specific messages sent on the day.

WhatsApp has been busy in the past few weeks, rolling out multiple features on both Android and iOS. The app recently rolled out a ‘Message Yourself' feature on both platforms that lets users text themselves, in case they need to note down important information, reminders, or store files. Additionally, iOS users also received an update that adds the ability to include captions for forwarded media.

