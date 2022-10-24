Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Bitmoji Style Avatars Reportedly Rolling Out to Some Beta Testers: All Details

WhatsApp Bitmoji-Style Avatars Reportedly Rolling Out to Some Beta Testers: All Details

A new category called ‘Avatar’ will appear inside the app on the settings menu.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 24 October 2022 13:23 IST
WhatsApp Bitmoji-Style Avatars Reportedly Rolling Out to Some Beta Testers: All Details

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

For now, it remains unclear by when would WhatsApp bring the avatar feature to all of its users

Highlights
  • WhatsApp’s 2.22.23.9 app upgrade said to bring avatars
  • The test feature has reportedly been spotted by beta testers
  • The release date of these avatars on WhatsApp remain unclear

Meta is gearing to deploy its signature Bitmoji-like avatars to its instant messaging app, WhatsApp. The feature will first reach a bunch of randomly selected beta testers on Android as part of its upcoming 2.22.23.9 app upgrade, as per a report. A new category called ‘Avatar' is said to appear inside the app on the settings menu. Users will reportedly be able to customise their avatars on WhatsApp and they would make for a bunch of auto-generated stickers. Sooner than later, these avatars are expected to be rolled out to a wider userbase for WhatsApp in the coming days.

WABetaInfo feature tracker, along with some more beta users of the app have spotted the avatar feature on WhatsApp.

Meta, formerly Facebook, first introduced avatars on Messenger and the News Feed in 2019. A year later in 2020, these digital avatars also paved way to be used in Facebook comments and stories.

As part of Meta's Web3 twist, the social networking giant has given a rather 3-D twist to its avatars before releasing them on Instagram. At the time, Aigerim Shorman, Meta's general manager for avatars and identity, had called the introduction of these avatars Meta's efforts toward building out its idea of the metaverse.

Despite Mark Zuckerberg's attempts of adding metaverse-focussed features in its products, Meta's metaverse division reported losses of a whopping $2.81 billion (roughly Rs. 22,410 crore) in the second quarter of 2022. Despite the financial dip however, Meta wishes to continue working on its metaverse services. For now, it remains unclear by when would WhatsApp bring the avatar feature to all of its users.

Meanwhile, the photo-messaging app has lined-up other features also that are scheduled for release in the coming days. Last week, for instance, WhatsApp began rolling-out the ability of editing messages on its platform. When the feature rolls out, WhatsApp would give users 15 minutes to edit the messages.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Meta, Avatars, Metaverse, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Fitbit Sued by Australia's Regulator for Allegedly Making False Claims on Faulty Devices

Related Stories

WhatsApp Bitmoji-Style Avatars Reportedly Rolling Out to Some Beta Testers: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  2. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  3. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  4. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  5. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  6. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  7. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  8. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  9. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
  10. God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.