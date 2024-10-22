WhatsApp is said to be developing a new feature for its Android app that lets users share music on status updates, as per the claims by a feature tracker. This functionality is speculated to allow users to search, select and search for the music, courtesy of Meta Platforms' recent agreement with the Universal Music Group. They can tap on a new button that appears on the status update page to use this feature.

According to the WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the messaging client is developing this feature for release on a future version of the app. It was spotted on the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.22.11. Following its rollout, users may be able to pick the songs as per their preference and post them as a status update on WhatsApp.

Option to Add Music on WhatsApp Status Update

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

As per the screenshot (above), the feature is presented in the form of a music note as the first option on the status update page. Upon tapping it, a new user interface (UI) will appear where users can search for songs or specific artists. Once selected, the music is speculated to be automatically integrated into the status update. Users can then add photos or videos to personalise the status update even further. This feature is speculated to function similarly to the version present on other Meta Platforms apps such as Instagram and Facebook which allow adding music on status updates.

WABetaInfo claims that the new ability to share music on status updates on WhatsApp for Android is still in development and is not available to beta testers registered via the Google Play Beta program. A similar functionality is also claimed to be in development for WhatsApp for iOS.

However, it is crucial to note that while the instant messaging platform might be working on several new features for various platforms, not all of them make it to the public release.