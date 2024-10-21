Technology News
WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing a Chat Memory Feature for Meta AI

Meta AI on WhatsApp is said to be able to remember particular details about the user with this feature.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 October 2024 14:53 IST
WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing a Chat Memory Feature for Meta AI

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp is also reported to introduce chat themes in the Android and iOS apps

Highlights
  • The feature was spotted on the latest WhatsApp for Android beta build
  • With chat memory, Meta AI is said to customise its responses
  • A similar feature dubbed Memory is also available on ChatGPT
WhatsApp for Android might be getting a new feature for its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Meta AI. As per a feature tracker, the instant messaging platform is adding a new chat memory feature that will let users ask the AI to remember specific information about themselves. Once a piece of information has been saved in the chatbot's memory, it is said to customise its responses then keeping it in mind, allowing users to get a more personalised experience. The feature was spotted in the app's latest beta version, but is currently unavailable to beta testers.

WhatsApp for Android New Meta AI Feature

According to the WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the new feature will make Meta AI more personalised to users. The new feature was reportedly spotted in the WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.24.22.9. However, the feature is not visible currently and those who have signed up for the Google Beta Programme will not be able to try the feature out.

whatsapp meta ai memory wabetainfo WhatsApp Meta AI feature

WhatsApp for Android chat memory feature for Meta AI
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Dubbed chat memory, the new feature allows users to ask Meta AI to remember specific information about themselves. The feature tracker also shared a couple of screenshots of the feature which highlights how it might work. Based on the images, the option for Memory will be added to the profile page of Meta AI. Users can access it by tapping the Meta AI title within the chat interface.

Once on the profile page, users can see this new option which is described as “What Meta AI remembers about you”. This menu option can be accessed and whenever a piece of information has been saved, it will appear there.

The feature tracker claims users can ask the AI to remember information such as dietary preference, profession, birthdays, preferred conversation style, and more. Once saved, the chatbot is said to be able to remember and access this information and answer queries keeping it in mind. For instance, a vegan user might get only vegan food recipes when they ask for suggestions.

Since the feature is currently in development, details around the feature's privacy and security are currently not known. Notably, OpenAI's ChatGPT also has a similar feature, where users have the option to choose which information is saved by the AI and which is not. Users can also manually remove a piece of information from memory if they feel the AI should not have access to it. OpenAI claims none of the information saved in AI's memory is used to train any large language models.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Android, Meta AI, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
US SEC Gives Green Light for Options Listing for Spot Bitcoin ETFs to NYSE

WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing a Chat Memory Feature for Meta AI
