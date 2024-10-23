Technology News
  WhatsApp Will Soon Make It Easier to Add or Manage Contacts on Web and Other Linked Devices

WhatsApp Will Soon Make It Easier to Add or Manage Contacts on Web and Other Linked Devices

Contacts saved on WhatsApp will be restored in case the user ever loses their phone or changes devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 October 2024 09:49 IST
WhatsApp Will Soon Make It Easier to Add or Manage Contacts on Web and Other Linked Devices

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

Users will soon be able to exclusively save contacts on WhatsApp

Highlights
  • WhatsApp users will be able to save contacts on Web and Windows
  • They can choose to save it only on WhatsApp or sync it to the smartphone
  • This feature uses Identity Proof Linked Storage (IPLS) encryption system
WhatsApp has announced that it will soon roll out a big change that will make managing contacts on linked devices an easier process. At present, users need to save a contact on their primary device for it to show up on WhatsApp with the saved name. However, this is now expected to change soon, as announced by WhatsApp. Users will be able to add or manage contacts on WhatsApp for Web, Windows and other linked devices.

Saving Contacts on Linked Devices on WhatsApp

In a blog post, WhatsApp highlighted that the only way to add contacts was by saving it on the primary device or by scanning a QR code. With its upcoming functionality, users will be able to do the same from any device. The change will initially be introduced on WhatsApp Web and Windows and eventually on other linked devices.

The instant messaging platform is introducing another key feature — the ability to save contacts exclusively on WhatsApp. This feature is said to come in handy when separating personal and professional contacts or sharing the phone with others. Users will be presented with a choice of whether to save a particular contact only on WhatsApp or sync it to the smartphone as well.

The aforementioned feature uses a novel encrypted storage system called Identity Proof Linked Storage (IPLS), leveraging key transparency and WhatsApp's hardware security module (HSM) technologies. As per WhatsApp, the contact information is stored using a strong encryption key generated on the client's device. It is retrieved only when the client authenticates the primary device identity. Contacts saved on WhatsApp will be restored in case the user ever loses their phone or changes devices. Additionally, they can also create or customise contact lists if they have separate personal and work WhatsApp accounts on the same device.

Courtesy of these features, WhatsApp says it is heading in the direction where it might eventually let users manage and save contacts by usernames. The company claims this will bolster privacy by negating the need of sharing phone numbers to have conversations on WhatsApp.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Web, WhatsApp for Windows, WhatsApp Linked Devices
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Tri-Fold Phone Reportedly in Development; Could Debut in 2025

WhatsApp Will Soon Make It Easier to Add or Manage Contacts on Web and Other Linked Devices
