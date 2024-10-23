WhatsApp has announced that it will soon roll out a big change that will make managing contacts on linked devices an easier process. At present, users need to save a contact on their primary device for it to show up on WhatsApp with the saved name. However, this is now expected to change soon, as announced by WhatsApp. Users will be able to add or manage contacts on WhatsApp for Web, Windows and other linked devices.

In a blog post, WhatsApp highlighted that the only way to add contacts was by saving it on the primary device or by scanning a QR code. With its upcoming functionality, users will be able to do the same from any device. The change will initially be introduced on WhatsApp Web and Windows and eventually on other linked devices.

The instant messaging platform is introducing another key feature — the ability to save contacts exclusively on WhatsApp. This feature is said to come in handy when separating personal and professional contacts or sharing the phone with others. Users will be presented with a choice of whether to save a particular contact only on WhatsApp or sync it to the smartphone as well.

The aforementioned feature uses a novel encrypted storage system called Identity Proof Linked Storage (IPLS), leveraging key transparency and WhatsApp's hardware security module (HSM) technologies. As per WhatsApp, the contact information is stored using a strong encryption key generated on the client's device. It is retrieved only when the client authenticates the primary device identity. Contacts saved on WhatsApp will be restored in case the user ever loses their phone or changes devices. Additionally, they can also create or customise contact lists if they have separate personal and work WhatsApp accounts on the same device.

Courtesy of these features, WhatsApp says it is heading in the direction where it might eventually let users manage and save contacts by usernames. The company claims this will bolster privacy by negating the need of sharing phone numbers to have conversations on WhatsApp.