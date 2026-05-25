The Oppo Pad 6 was launched in China on Monday. The tablet arrives as the successor to the Oppo Pad 5 and sports a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. The Oppo Pad 6 runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. It has an 8-megapixel rear camera and packs a 10,420mAh battery.

Oppo Pad 6 Price, Availability

The price of the Oppo Pad 6 starts at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The tablet is also offered in 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 54,700) and CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 60,300), respectively.

The Soft Light edition of the Oppo Pad 6 costs CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 53,200) and CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 58,900) for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, respectively. Oppo's latest tablet is available in Deep Space Gray and Galaxy Silver (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The brand has also introduced a Soft Light edition of the tablet, which is also sold in a Starlight Blue shade.

Oppo Pad 6 Features, Specifications

The Oppo Pad 6 runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. The tablet sports a 12.1-inch (3,000 × 2,120 pixels) LCD screen, which offers up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 540Hz of touch sampling rate, up to 900 nits of peak brightness, 304 ppi pixel density, and 98 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The latest tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, paired with an Arm Mali-G615 MC2, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. For optics, the Oppo Pad 6 is equipped with a single 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The tablet is capable of recording up to 4k resolution videos at 30fps.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Pad 6 include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port. It measures 266.93 x 193.35 x 5.99mm and tips the scales at 579g. The list of onboard sensors includes an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, a hall sensor, and a proximity sensor. The Oppo Pad 6 packs a 10,420mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging.