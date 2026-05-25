Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Oppo Pad 6 Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC and 10,420mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Oppo Pad 6 Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC and 10,420mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

The Oppo Pad 6 runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 May 2026 16:32 IST
Oppo Pad 6 Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC and 10,420mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo's latest tablet sports a 12.1-inch 144Hz display

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Pad 6 is available in standard and Soft Light editions
  • The tablet is powered by Dimensity 9500s chipset
  • It comes with 8-megapixel front and rear cameras
Advertisement

The Oppo Pad 6 was launched in China on Monday. The tablet arrives as the successor to the Oppo Pad 5 and sports a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. The Oppo Pad 6 runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. It has an 8-megapixel rear camera and packs a 10,420mAh battery.

Oppo Pad 6 Price, Availability

The price of the Oppo Pad 6 starts at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The tablet is also offered in 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 54,700) and CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 60,300), respectively.

The Soft Light edition of the Oppo Pad 6 costs CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 53,200) and CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 58,900) for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, respectively. Oppo's latest tablet is available in Deep Space Gray and Galaxy Silver (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The brand has also introduced a Soft Light edition of the tablet, which is also sold in a Starlight Blue shade.

Oppo Pad 6 Features, Specifications

The Oppo Pad 6 runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. The tablet sports a 12.1-inch (3,000 × 2,120 pixels)  LCD screen, which offers up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 540Hz of touch sampling rate, up to 900 nits of peak brightness, 304 ppi pixel density, and 98 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The latest tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, paired with an Arm Mali-G615 MC2, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. For optics, the Oppo Pad 6 is equipped with a single 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The tablet is capable of recording up to 4k resolution videos at 30fps.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Pad 6 include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port. It measures 266.93 x 193.35 x 5.99mm and tips the scales at 579g. The list of onboard sensors includes an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, a hall sensor, and a proximity sensor. The Oppo Pad 6 packs a 10,420mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging.

 

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Pad 6, Oppo Pad 6 price, Oppo Pad 6 specifications, Oppo Pad 6 features, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Realme 16T 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G vs Motorola Edge 70: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Huawei Wants to Surpass Moore’s Law Constraints With Its New Scaling System
Oppo Pad 6 Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC and 10,420mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus VM441 AiO All-in-One Desktop PC Launched in India With 24-Inch Display, Snapdragon X
  2. Xiaomi 17T Amazon Availability, Zeiss-Tuned Telephoto Camera Confirmed
  3. Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17 Pro Price, Storage Variants Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo Y600 Turbo Launched With 9,000mAh Battery at This Price
  5. Oppo Reno 16 Series Launched With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera: See Price
  6. Apple May Add Third-Party Casting Support to iOS 27, But There's a Catch
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Discover 77 Rare Red Quasars Hidden Behind Cosmic Dust
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Reportedly Receive One UI 8.5 Stable Update in India
  3. Xiaomi 17T Amazon Availability, Zeiss-Tuned Telephoto Camera Confirmed via Microsite
  4. Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Responds to Criticism of Ethereum Foundation
  5. iOS 27 Said to Offer Third-Party AirPlay Alternatives Such as Google Cast to EU Users
  6. Huawei Wants to Surpass Moore’s Law Constraints With Its New Scaling System
  7. Oppo Enco Air 5s Launched With 12mm Drivers, Up to 48 Hours Total Battery Life: Price, Features
  8. Oppo Pad 6 Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC and 10,420mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  9. Bad Thoughts Season 2 Out on OTT: Know Everything About This Dark Comedy Show
  10. Kara OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Dhanush’s Tamil Crime Drama Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »