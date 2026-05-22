Samsung appears to have finally started rolling out the stable One UI 8.5 update for more old Galaxy S series smartphones and tablets across global markets. The Android 16-based software was first released in South Korea earlier this month. The stable One UI 8.5 update now seems to be available for eligible Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 and Galaxy Tab S11 series. The update will bring more new features to these devices, which were previously available only in the Galaxy S26 lineup.

One UI 8.5 Update Expands to More Samsung Devices

Last year's Samsung Galaxy S25 series started receiving the One UI 8.5 update in the US and Indian markets last week. Now, Multiple user posts on X indicate that Samsung has released the One UI 8.5 stable version for previous-generation flagship smartphones like Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series and tablets.

👏 What a rollout by Samsung today!



Samsung has now started the One UI 8.5 Stable Global rollout for:



• Galaxy S23

• Galaxy S23 Plus

• Galaxy S23 Ultra

• Galaxy A56

• Galaxy A36



Millions of Galaxy users are now getting the latest One UI experience across different regions… pic.twitter.com/fU5JVE35MQ — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) May 21, 2026

Users claim that the stable One UI 8.5 update for the Galaxy S23 is now available in India with firmware version S91xBXXU9FZDP, as a 4GB download. Also, the stable update appears to be available for Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. The vanilla model is getting firmware version X736NKOU5BZE3, while the Ultra variant is receiving firmware version X936NKOU5BZE3.

Meanwhile, another user suggests that the One UI 8.5 has been made available for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE model in Korea with firmware versions X520XXU7CZE3 and X5200XM7CZE3. The update is 2.8GB in size. It is likely to expand to other markets soon.

Additionally, Samsung said to have started rolling out the stable version of One UI 8.5 to its mid-range smartphones, Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36.

The stable update version includes many new Galaxy AI features that debuted with the Samsung Galaxy S26 series. The new tools include Call Screening, Agentic AI, Creative Studio, continuous AI image generation, and updated Audio Eraser functionality, among others.

Eligible users with above-mentioned handsets in India and global markets will get the latest update automatically. Interested users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. It is recommended to update smartphones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi network and plugged in to charge.