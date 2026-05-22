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Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Rolls Out to Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy A56 and More Devices

The One UI 8.5 update for the Galaxy S23 is reportedly available in India with firmware version S91xBXXU9FZDP.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 May 2026 12:39 IST
Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Rolls Out to Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy A56 and More Devices

Stable update brings Galaxy AI features that were first introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S26 series

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Highlights
  • Samsung has released the One UI 8.5 stable update for more devices
  • he update will bring more new features to old flagships
  • Interested users can also manually check for the update
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Samsung appears to have finally started rolling out the stable One UI 8.5 update for more old Galaxy S series smartphones and tablets across global markets. The Android 16-based software was first released in South Korea earlier this month. The stable One UI 8.5 update now seems to be available for eligible Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 and Galaxy Tab S11 series. The update will bring more new features to these devices, which were previously available only in the Galaxy S26 lineup.

One UI 8.5 Update Expands to More Samsung Devices

Last year's Samsung Galaxy S25 series started receiving the One UI 8.5 update in the US and Indian markets last week. Now, Multiple user posts on X indicate that Samsung has released the One UI 8.5 stable version for previous-generation flagship smartphones like Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series and tablets.

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Users claim that the stable One UI 8.5 update for the Galaxy S23 is now available in India with firmware version S91xBXXU9FZDP, as a 4GB download. Also, the stable update appears to be available for Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. The vanilla model is getting firmware version X736NKOU5BZE3, while the Ultra variant is receiving firmware version X936NKOU5BZE3.

Meanwhile, another user suggests that the One UI 8.5 has been made available for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE model in Korea with firmware versions X520XXU7CZE3 and X5200XM7CZE3. The update is 2.8GB in size. It is likely to expand to other markets soon.

Additionally, Samsung said to have started rolling out the stable version of One UI 8.5 to its mid-range smartphones, Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36.

The stable update version includes many new Galaxy AI features that debuted with the Samsung Galaxy S26 series. The new tools include Call Screening, Agentic AI, Creative Studio, continuous AI image generation, and updated Audio Eraser functionality, among others.

Eligible users with above-mentioned handsets in India and global markets will get the latest update automatically. Interested users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. It is recommended to update smartphones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi network and plugged in to charge.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design and build quality
  • 6 years of software support
  • Decent performance
  • Bright screen
  • Speakers are loud
  • Bad
  • No HDR support
  • Average battery life
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A36 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
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Further reading: One UI 8.5, One UI, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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