OnePlus Pad 4 was launched in India last month as the tech firm's latest flagship tablet. The Pad 4 boasts a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD touchscreen, delivering up to 144Hz of refresh rate. Before the Pad 4, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 debuted in the country as a mid-range tablet, which also features an LCD screen. Now, the tech firm is reportedly planning to launch a new OnePlus Pad series tablet in India, which is said to be equipped with an OLED display. Along with this, the key specifications and features of the rumoured OnePlus Pad with an OLED screen have surfaced online, which appear to be identical to the recently launched Oppo Pad Mini.

OnePlus Pad With an OLED Screen Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claims in a post on X that the tech firm will soon launch a new OnePlus Pad series tablet in India with an OLED touchscreen. On top of this, the leaker has shared the key specifications and features of the rumoured tablet, which are identical to the Oppo Pad Mini. However, he did not reveal whether the upcoming OnePlus tablet will be a rebranded version of the same or not.

The purported OnePlus Pad with an OLED panel is said to sport an 8.8-inch OLED display, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate. Moreover, the tablet will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, along with LPDDR5x of RAM and UFS 4.1 of onboard storage. The OnePlus Pad series tablet with an OLED screen is said to also ship with Android 16 in India.

For optics, the rumoured new OnePlus Pad series tablet could be equipped with a 13-megapixel single rear camera. Meanwhile, it will reportedly carry an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The tablet is said to pack an 8,000mAh battery, featuring support for 67W wired fast charging.

To recap, the OnePlus Pad Mini was launched in China last month, on April 21, at a starting price of CNY 3,699 (about Rs. 51,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, top-of-the-line model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage was unveiled with a price tag of CNY 4,499 (about Rs. 62,000).