Ai+ PulseTab runs on a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Ai+
Ai+ PulseTab has been launched in India on Thursday as the first tablet offering from Ai+. The new Android tablet was released alongside the Ai+ Nova 2 5G series and the Ai+ Nova Flip 5G smartphones. The PulseTab comes in two colourways and features a 10.95-inch display. It has a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset along with 128GB of storage. Quad speakers, an 8,000mAh battery and a 13-megapixel rear camera unit are the other key specifications of the Ai+ PulseTab. It is scheduled to go on sale in the country next month.
Pricing for the Ai+ PulseTab in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is confirmed to be available for purchase starting in May via Flipkart and select retail outlets. It is released in two colour options.
The dual SIM Ai+ PulseTab runs on Android 16 and features a 10.95-inch full-HD (1,200x1,920 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display offers peak brightness of up to 400 nits. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage can also be expanded (up to 1TB) via memory card slot.
For optics, Ai+ PulseTab has a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus. For selfies and video chats, the tablet has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.
The Ai+ PulseTab houses an 8,000mAh battery with fast charging support. For connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi, 4G LTE and includes quad speakers.
As mentioned, the Ai+ PulseTab is the first tablet by the Ai+ brand owned by NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. The Madhav Sheth-led company has also unveiled the Ai+ Nova Flip 5G in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset. The clamshell foldable smartphone was launched alongside the Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G and Ai+ Nova 2 5G.
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