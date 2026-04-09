Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Ai+ PulseTab Launched in India With 10.95 Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Ai+ PulseTab Launched in India With 10.95-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Ai+ PulseTab runs on a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 April 2026 15:15 IST
Ai+ PulseTab Launched in India With 10.95-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Ai+

Ai+ PulseTab runs on Android 16

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Ai+ PulseTab launched as the first tablet by the AI+ brand
  • It will be available to purchase in India next month
  • Ai+ PulseTab has a 13-megapixel rear camera
Advertisement

Ai+ PulseTab has been launched in India on Thursday as the first tablet offering from Ai+. The new Android tablet was released alongside the Ai+ Nova 2 5G series and the Ai+ Nova Flip 5G smartphones. The PulseTab comes in two colourways and features a 10.95-inch display. It has a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset along with 128GB of storage. Quad speakers, an 8,000mAh battery and a 13-megapixel rear camera unit are the other key specifications of the Ai+ PulseTab. It is scheduled to go on sale in the country next month.

Ai+ PulseTab Price in India

Pricing for the Ai+ PulseTab in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is confirmed to be available for purchase starting in May via Flipkart and select retail outlets. It is released in two colour options.

Ai+ PulseTab Specifications

The dual SIM Ai+ PulseTab runs on Android 16 and features a 10.95-inch full-HD (1,200x1,920 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display offers peak brightness of up to 400 nits. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage can also be expanded (up to 1TB) via memory card slot.

For optics, Ai+ PulseTab has a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus. For selfies and video chats, the tablet has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Ai+ PulseTab houses an 8,000mAh battery with fast charging support. For connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi, 4G LTE and includes quad speakers.

As mentioned, the Ai+ PulseTab is the first tablet by the Ai+ brand owned by NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. The Madhav Sheth-led company has also unveiled the Ai+ Nova Flip 5G in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset. The clamshell foldable smartphone was launched alongside the Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G and Ai+ Nova 2 5G.

AI+ PulseTab

AI+ PulseTab

  • KEY SPECS
Display 10.95-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x1920 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AI Plus PulseTab, AI Plus, AI Plus PulseTab Price in India, AI Plus PulseTab Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Meta Superintelligence Labs’ First AI Model Muse Spark Brings Reasoning, New Features to Chatbot
Split Fiction Sales Cross 7 Million Copies as Hazelight Studios Marks 50 Million Copies Sold
Ai+ PulseTab Launched in India With 10.95-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: O'Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, Main Wo Aur Fuji, Thaai Kizhavi, and More
  2. Ai+ Nova Flip 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Main Camera: See Price
  3. Ai+ PulseTab Launched in India: Here's How Much It Costs
  4. Samsung Might Host Its Galaxy Z Fold 8 Launch Event in This City
  5. OnePlus Nord 6 With 9,000mAh Battery Is Now Available to Purchase in India
  6. Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra Launched in India Alongside Ai+ Nova 2: See Prices
  7. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Will Launch in India in These Colour Options
  8. Dyson's New HushJet Cool Fan is a Personal Cooling Solution for Commutes
  9. Vivo V70 FE Goes on Sale in India With These Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Andromeda XXXVI Discovery Sheds Light on Dark Matter Rich Dwarf Galaxies
  2. Realme C100 4G Launched With 8,00mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features
  3. Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked Event Details for Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide Launch Leaked: See Expected Date, Location
  4. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Colour Options Revealed as Launch in India Draws Near
  5. Stablecoin Transactions Could Reach $1.5 Quadrillion Mark by 2035, Chainalysis Claims
  6. iQOO 16 Will Feature Flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Chip and Samsung Display, Tipster Claims
  7. Major Google Bug Triggers Gemini AI Leak in Google Pay for Business, Oyo Hotels and Other Apps: Report
  8. Motorola Edge 70 Pro Leak Reveals Design, Colourways as HDR10+ Database Listing Hints at India Debut
  9. Blockchain Sleuth Claims DPRK Unit Made $1 Million a Month Posing as Crypto IT Workers
  10. Oppo Find X9s Pro Design and Colour Options Seen in Leaked Renders Ahead of April 21 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »