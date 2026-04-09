Ai+ PulseTab has been launched in India on Thursday as the first tablet offering from Ai+. The new Android tablet was released alongside the Ai+ Nova 2 5G series and the Ai+ Nova Flip 5G smartphones. The PulseTab comes in two colourways and features a 10.95-inch display. It has a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset along with 128GB of storage. Quad speakers, an 8,000mAh battery and a 13-megapixel rear camera unit are the other key specifications of the Ai+ PulseTab. It is scheduled to go on sale in the country next month.

Ai+ PulseTab Price in India

Pricing for the Ai+ PulseTab in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is confirmed to be available for purchase starting in May via Flipkart and select retail outlets. It is released in two colour options.

Ai+ PulseTab Specifications

The dual SIM Ai+ PulseTab runs on Android 16 and features a 10.95-inch full-HD (1,200x1,920 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display offers peak brightness of up to 400 nits. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage can also be expanded (up to 1TB) via memory card slot.

For optics, Ai+ PulseTab has a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus. For selfies and video chats, the tablet has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Ai+ PulseTab houses an 8,000mAh battery with fast charging support. For connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi, 4G LTE and includes quad speakers.

As mentioned, the Ai+ PulseTab is the first tablet by the Ai+ brand owned by NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. The Madhav Sheth-led company has also unveiled the Ai+ Nova Flip 5G in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset. The clamshell foldable smartphone was launched alongside the Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G and Ai+ Nova 2 5G.