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Motorola Edge 70 Pro Leak Reveals Design, Colourways as HDR10+ Database Listing Hints at India Debut

Motorola Edge 70 Pro and Edge 70 Pro+ Indian units have reportedly been certified for HDR10+ playback.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 April 2026 17:20 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Pro Leak Reveals Design, Colourways as HDR10+ Database Listing Hints at India Debut

Motorola Edge 70 Pro could succeed last year's Edge 60 Pro

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Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro might feature three rear cameras
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro could be offered in three shades
  • The tech firm has yet to confirm the launch
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Motorola Edge 70 Pro and Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ models are expected to be launched soon in select global markets, a tipster recently claimed. While the tech firm has yet to confirm the debut of the two Edge models, the Indian units of the two smartphones have been listed on a certification website, seemingly confirming their monikers, while also hinting at their imminent arrival in the country. On top of this, the design and colour options of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro have been spotted in leaked marketing material of the smartphone. The handset is expected to succeed last year's Motorola Edge 60 Pro.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Design, Colourways (Expected)

In a post on X, user Intakhab (@_intakhab_alam) has leaked a purported marketing image of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro, revealing the smartphone's design and colour options. The phone might arrive with the tag line “seize the night”. The handset could be sold in blue, green, and white shades, boasting “tailored-fabric finish”, “satin-luxe finish”, and marble finish”, respectively. The Edge 70 Pro appears with a triple rear camera unit and an LED flash, housed inside a square-shaped camera module.

Meanwhile, the centred Motorola branding could be placed in the middle of the rear panel. It might feature a curved display, featuring a hole punch display cutout, which might house the front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. A power button and volume controls could be placed on the left side of the phone, while the right side is shown to feature an unspecified button.

The leaked image also suggests that the Motorola Edge 70 Pro will feature a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, a microphone cutout, and a SIM tray on the bottom. The front panel also appears with relatively thin bezels, tapering towards the four corners of the touchscreen.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro, Edge 70 Pro+ Could Launch in India Soon

Separately, the two models of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro series have received HDR10+ certification. Dubbed Motorola Edge 70 Pro and the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, the Indian units or “India SKU” of the two smartphones appear on the certification database, hinting that the handsets could be launched in India soon and seemingly confirming the monikers. However, the listing does not reveal any other details about the two models.

motorola edge 70 pro series hdr10 inline Motorola Razr 70 Pro

Motorola could launch two Edge 70 Pro models in India
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ HDR10+

 

This comes shortly after a report highlighted that the tech firm is planning to launch three new Motorola Edge 70 Pro models, which could be called Motorola Edge 70 Pro, Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, and Motorola Edge 70 Pro Lite. The phones have reportedly been internally codenamed Terrain, Terrain+, and Terrain Lite.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium IP69-rated designs and finishes
  • Slim and tapered design
  • Vibrant 120Hz curved-edge display
  • Loud and immersive stereo speakers
  • 15W wireless charging
  • Bad
  • No HDR10+ support in OTT apps
  • Telephoto camera shoots average images in low light
  • No 4K 60 fps video recording
  • Poor video recording
Read detailed Motorola Edge 60 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Edge 70 Pro, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus, Motorola Edge 70 Pro India Launch, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus India Launch, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Specifications, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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