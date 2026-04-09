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Oppo Find X9s Pro Design and Colour Options Seen in Leaked Renders Ahead of April 21 Launch

Oppo Find X9s Pro recently appeared on Geekbench with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset paired with 16GB of RAM.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 April 2026 15:32 IST
Oppo Find X9s Pro Design and Colour Options Seen in Leaked Renders Ahead of April 21 Launch

Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

Oppo Find X9s Pro will feature a 200-megapixel Hasselblad-backed camera

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9s Pro shows triple camera with periscope lens
  • Oppo Find X9s Pro may pack 7025mAh battery with fast charging
  • Oppo Find X9s Pro will likely feature compact 6.32-inch display
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Oppo is set to unveil the Find X9s Pro in China on April 21 alongside the Find X9 Ultra handset. While the Ultra variant is confirmed to launch in global markets, the Oppo Find X9s Pro may likely remain exclusive to the Chinese market, at least for now. Previous leaks have hinted at the expected key features of the upcoming smartphones. The Find X9s Pro recently appeared on a popular benchmarking site. Now, a tipster has shared leaked renders of the model, which give us a glimpse of its design and probable colour options.

Oppo Find X9s Pro Leaked Renders Reveal Rear Camera Module

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared leaked renders of the upcoming Oppo Find X9s Pro in an X post. The handset appears in cyan, orange, titanium, and white colour options. This lines up with an earlier leak, which claimed that the phone may come in Natural White, Native Titanium, Vibrant Orange, and Wind Chaser Green (translated from Chinese) finishes.

Its design follows the same language as the existing X9 series, but it is expected to be the most compact model in the lineup, featuring a 6.32-inch display. As per the leaked renders, the camera module of the Oppo Find X9s Pro boasts a square-shaped island with rounded corners, housing three lenses arranged in a triangular layout. Two lenses are arranged vertically on the left side alongside a periscope lens on the right of the camera island.

The front panel of the Oppo Find X9s Pro seems to show very slim, uniform bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The right edge holds the volume rocker and the power button.

Recently, an Oppo handset with the model number PME-110, expected to be the Oppo Find X9s Pro, appeared on Geekbench with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset paired with 16GB of RAM. It is said to run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16 out of the box.

The Oppo Find X9s Pro will come with a Hasselblad-branded rear camera unit, including a 200-megapixel main sensor and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It is also expected to feature a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

The handset is likely to be backed by a battery of about 7,025mAh capacity with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support. For biometric authentication, the phone could carry an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It may sport a metal build as well as IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings. It may weigh around 198g, according to previous leaks.

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Further reading: Oppo Find X9s Pro, Oppo Find X9s Pro Design, Oppo Find X9s Pro Colour Options, Oppo Find X9s Pro Features, Oppo, Oppo Find X9 Series, Oppo Find X9 Ultra
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

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