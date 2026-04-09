As the brand-new week commences, the fresh line-up for the OTT releases is also ready to hit your digital screens. This week has certainly got an upgrade as Shahid Kapoor is set to rock the screens with his O'Romeo, while the thriller drama Tu Yaa Main, also makes its digital debut. From gripping edge-of-the-seat thrillers to romance comedies, the OTT platforms are dropping exciting releases for the week. So we've rounded up the list of the top releases to make your binge-watching worthy and easy. Take a look:

Top OTT Releases of the Week

O'Romeo

Release Date: April 10th, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Tripti Dimri, Vijay Varma

This is an intense action-thriller Shahid Kapoor starrer film, that centres around a hitman who works for an intelligence officer. However, his life takes a turn when he is assigned a task to kill four people who murdered the husband of Afsha (Played by Tripti Dimri). Now, he must navigate his way through to let Afsha seek her revenge, while destroying his alliance with the latter group. The sequences are packed with action and thrill at the same time.

Tu Yaa Main

Release Date: April 10th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Thriller

Cast: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller film that revolves around the romance between a high-profile influencer and an aspiring rapper, whose lives take a dark turn when the influencer is left pregnant. To seek a break, the couple then books a property at a villa, that turn their life upside down. Due to rain, the duo gets trapped in a 20 ft. deep swimming pool with a crocodile. The film then explores their fight for survival against the reptile.

Main Woh Aur Fuji

Release Date: April 10th, 2026

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Genre: Romance

Cast: Lalit Prabhakar, Mrinmayee Godbole

Written by Irawati Karnik, Main Wo Aur Fuji is a light-hearted Marathi romance drama film that revolves around a couple whose intense romance gets crumbled due to their career aspirations and emotional toll. However, their life takes a turn when the duo is reunited in Japan after seven years. The film then explores the theme of unresolved issues and reunion, as the couple navigates their way to give love a second chance.

Thaai Kizhavi

Release Date: April 10th, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Radikaa Sarathkumar, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Bala Saravanan

Thaai Kizhavi is a Tamil rural-comedy drama film that centres around a bold, 70-year-old money lender, who is feared by the entire village. As she becomes bedridden, her estranged sons suddenly arrive, out of greed, only to acquire her hidden gold stash. That's when the film takes a twist and ends up entertaining the viewers with ultimate comic sequences, and explores their struggle to attain inheritance.

Khakee Circus

Release Date: April 10th, 2026

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Genre: Fantasy, Comedy, Thriller

Cast: Munishkanth, Subash Selvam, Rajesh Madhavan

Directed by Ameen Barif, this is a 7-episode Tamil series that follows an unusual investigation, when a thief breaks into a sub-jail, to acquire a Temple donation box. The series takes a chaotic turn when the duo of a jailer and a constable embark on the investigation and are entangled in a circus-like search that leads to a high-stakes game. The series has been produced by Rise East Entertainment.

Naangal

Release Date: April 10th, 2026

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

Genre: Drama

Cast: Abdul Rafe, Mithun Vasudevan, Rithik Mohanraj

Set against the backdrop of 1990s Ooty, this Tamil coming-of-age drama film revolves around a dysfunctional family wherein three brothers struggle with basic necessities due to their father's financial constraints and his narcissism. The film takes an emotional toll on the audience, as three brothers back each other after their father's violent punishments lead them to fight for survival in a terrifying home life. The film is an eye-opener and touches a sensitive topic.

Haal

Release Date: April 10th, 2026

OTT Platform: Manorama Max

Genre: Musical, Romance

Cast: Shane Nigam, Johny Antony, Sakshi Vaidya

Directed by Veera, Haal is a Malayalam musical romance drama film that revolves around a rapper who falls in love with the daughter of a Christian Priest. As their love blossoms, they are confronted by societal pressure, religious differences, and the family's expectations. As they navigate their love, the couple then faces emotional complexities and must fight against their communities.

Kanimangalam Kovilakam

Release Date: April 10th, 2026

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

Genre: Horror, Comedy

Cast: Muhamad Rafi, Ajmal Khan, Abbhi Krish

Written and directed by Raajesh Mohan, this film is a Malayalam horror-comedy drama that follows three students who find themselves trapped by a supernatural force within their hostel. However, what was first assumed as the cause of the nearby cemetery soon unveils as a shocking force where the entity influences characters' lives while mixing up horror with comedy.

Big Mistakes

Release Date: April 9th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Cast: Dan Levy, Taylor Ortega, Abby Quinn, Jack Innanen

Created by Dan Levy and Rachel Sennott, Big Mistakes is a crime-comedy web series that centres around two immature siblings, who end up getting entangled in the world of crime when they try to attempt a theft. The sequence goes intense when their chaotic lives are confronted by a criminal entity, which makes them perform complex yet dangerous assignments. The series comprises 8 episodes and showcase a high-stake criminal sequences to entertain the viewers.

The Boys Season 5

Release Date: April 8th, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Superhero, Action

Cast: Karl Urban, Daveed Diggs, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr

Created by Eric Kripke, The Boys is back with its fifth season, which will introduce Oh Father, who can move mountains only by using his voice. The series will explore the church being a prominent part of the Homelander's plan, as the delusions will result in becoming a plague. The season has launched with the first two episodes, while the rest will be released weekly.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week