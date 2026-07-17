Infinix is expected to introduce the Infinix Xpad 30 Pro soon, as an official product page briefly surfaced online. The upcoming Android tablet has already been listed by a retailer, revealing its design, colour options and key specifications. The listing shows that the Infinix Xpad 30 Pro will run on a MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate chipset. It could come with an 11-inch display and an 8,200mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Infinix Xpad 30 Pro Specifications

The official product page for the Infinix Xpad 30 Pro briefly appeared on Infinix's website. The listing is not available now, but promotional images of the tablet have been shared by multiple users on social media platforms.

Additionally, retail website Dns-shop has listed the unannounced Infinix Xpad 30 Pro in 128GB and 256GB storage options with 8GB of RAM as standard. It is shown in Grey, Purple, and Silver colour options.

Photo Credit: Dns-shop

As per the listing, the Infinix Xpad 30 Pro features an 11-inch TFT display with a 2.5K (1,600x2,560 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 274ppi pixel density. The listing further reveals that the tablet might feature Android 16 with Infinix's XOS 16.3 interface. The listing shows the tablet in Wi-Fi-only and LTE variants, with support for accessories such as a keyboard and stylus.

The Infinix Xpad 30 Pro is listed with an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate chipset paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The tablet is listed with up to 256GB storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card up to 2TB.

For optics, the Infinix Xpad 30 Pro is listed with an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and flash alongside an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

As per the listing, the tablet has dual speakers and dual microphones. Connectivity options include 4G LTE and 3G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. It also includes an accelerometer, compass, ambient light sensor, Hall sensor and gyroscope. It has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance

Infinix Xpad 30 Pro has an 8,200mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The listing claims that the tablet will offer up to 31.3 hours of video playback and up to 250 hours of standby time on a single charge. It measures 254x166x6.6mm, weighs 476g.