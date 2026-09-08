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Motorola Edge 70 Max Review: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Performance Without the Flagship Price

Motorola Edge 70 Max is one of the few handsets that offer near-flagship performance under Rs. 55,000 in India. Here’s our review.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 September 2026 07:00 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Max Review: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Performance Without the Flagship Price

Motorola Edge 70 Max price starts at Rs. 54,999

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Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 Max features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
  • Motorola Edge 70 Max sports a new rear camera module
  • Motorola Edge 70 Max carries a dual rear camera unit
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Motorola has had an eventful year, especially in terms of handset launches. The tech firm launched its first-ever book-style foldable, unsurprisingly calling it the Motorola Razr Fold. It seemed like the most logical next step for a company that has otherwise cemented its presence in the market with its clamshell-style Razr foldables or the mid-range G lineup. However, Motorola fans, or customers in general, have been given a lot more this year. The company has also expanded its Edge lineup, known for offering some of the best value for your money, by bringing the “Max” model to India.

At the higher end of the lineup, the Motorola Edge 70 Max was recently launched in India, priced under Rs. 55,000. This price point has seen a lot of action this year, especially as flagship smartphones are now going beyond the Rs. 80,000 mark. So, the Edge 70 Max looks like an interesting proposition on paper. Now, it's time to dive deeper.

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Motorola Edge 70 Max Design and Display: Fresh Design, Fluid Display

  • Dimensions and weight - 164x77x8.29mm; 221g
  • Durability - IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance
  • Colours - Pantone Aqua Grey, Pantone Dark Shadow, and Pantone Ice Melt
  • Display - 6.8-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) Extreme AMOLED; up to 144Hz refresh rate

If you have been keeping track, a certain level of monotony has set in with Motorola's design. From budget G series phones to the highest-end Motorola Razr Fold, most Motorola handsets look the same, with a slightly raised, square camera island and four circular cutouts. When I first saw the Motorola Edge 70 Max, I was relieved to find that this is not the case with the new flagship Edge model.

motorola edge 70 max review large 1 Motorola Edge 70 Max

Motorola Edge 70 Max sports a fresh rear camera module

 

The Motorola Edge 70 Max resembles other Edge and G series phones, but it still stands out in the crowd. The clearly differentiated square deco has been finished in metal. Unlike the Edge 70 Pro+ and Edge 70 Pro, the Edge 70 Max gets a flat rear panel and a flat mid-frame. The textured panel feels smooth to touch, while the metal mid-frame is really grippy. With that, I also want to highlight the smartphone's great build quality.

There is zero body flex, and the Motorola Edge 70 Max feels extremely premium in your hand. It goes head-to-head with some of the best handsets that are there on the market. Moreover, the weight distribution is commendable, too. The phone doesn't feel top- or bottom-heavy, which matters for extended one-handed use. Although I didn't get to test it, you can rest assured it has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Before moving on, the Motorola Edge 70 Max, weighing 221g and measuring 8.39mm thick, does feel bulkier than the previously mentioned Pro and Pro+ models. This is mainly because of the flatter edges and an overall boxier design. Ergonomically, the physical buttons sit perfectly so your thumb rests naturally on the power button.

motorola edge 70 max review large 6 Motorola Edge 70 Max

Motorola Edge 70 Max's power button and volume controls are placed on the right side

 

Meanwhile, the in-display fingerprint sensor sits slightly lower. The phone comes in Pantone Aqua Grey, Pantone Dark Shadow, and Pantone Ice Melt, and all of them look great. I got to test the Aqua Grey option, which actually looks more like green. Overall, I have almost zero complaints with how the Edge 70 Max has been built, how it looks, and how it feels inside my palm.

On the front, the Motorola Edge 70 Max has one of the best displays in this price bracket. Its 1.5K Extreme AMOLED panel is vibrant, and the colours feel punchy. The display refreshes at up to 144Hz, which seems reserved for gaming mode. Otherwise, it appears to be refreshing at a lower 120Hz. Yet, it feels as smooth as any other kid on the block.

motorola edge 70 max review large 5 Motorola Edge 70 Max

Motorola Edge 70 Max is thicker and heavier than the Edge 70 Pro+

 

I watched the second season of The Sacred Games on Netflix, the latest Waveform episode on YouTube, and Hustle Season 5 on JioHotstar. The performance was consistent regardless of the platform I chose to binge content on. The text edges and borders also look well-defined and clearly differentiated from the background. Overall, the display on the Edge 70 Max is sharp, smooth, and sufficient for most use cases.

motorola edge 70 max review large 7 Motorola Edge 70 Max

Motorola Edge 70 Max's Extreme AMOLED display is great for watching content

 

Motorola Edge 70 Max Performance, Software: Adequate Performance for Power Users

  • Chipset - Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm)
  • RAM and storage - Up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM; 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage
  • Software - Android 16-based Hello UI

The Motorola Edge 70 Max runs on Qualcomm's second-most powerful Snapdragon mobile platform: the 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. In performance and price, the phone competes with the OnePlus 15R and iQOO 15R, which use the same chipset. Also, unlike the Edge 70 Pro+ and Edge 70 Pro models, the Snapdragon chip seems like a more sensible choice for a mid-range flagship phone.

motorola edge 70 max review large 2 Motorola Edge 70 Max

Motorola Edge 70 Max has minimal thermal issues

 

Throughout my testing, the Motorola Edge 70 Max never disappointed me. The near-flagship performance is adequate for most power users, and they would rarely feel like the handset could have done better with the Elite series SoC. You can run multiple apps in the background, Moto AI doing stuff for you, and over 15 active Chrome tabs, and the Edge 70 Max still doesn't feel out of breath or out of its depth.

This impressive real-world performance translates well into the scores it got on our usual synthetic benchmark tests. The Motorola Edge 70 Max performed as expected, with its scores comparable to its competitors.

Benchmark Motorola Edge 70 Max iQOO 15R OnePlus 15R
Display Resolution QHD+ 1.5K 1.5K
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm) Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm) Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm)
AnTuTu v10/11 30,35,226 30,91,779 29,85,657
PCMark Work Performance 3.0 20,737 15,023 13,782
Geekbench 6 CPU Single Core 2727 2,659 2,813
Geekbench 6 CPU Multi Core 8890 8,574 9,375
Geekbench AI CPU (Quantized) 4,656 4,198 FTR
Geekbench AI GPU (Quantized) 2,993 2,419 3,182
3DM Wild Life Maxed out! Maxed out! Maxed out!
3DM Wild Life Unlimited 19,679 21,026 21,253
3DM Steel Nomad Light 1952 1,596 2,032

The Motorola Edge 70 Max is also great for gaming. I could run most titles, including Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Real Racing 3, at the high (default) graphics preset and consistently got over 60 fps. The gameplay was mostly lag-free. However, I did notice a few frame drops while playing Real Racing 3, which is generally a demanding game.

motorola edge 70 max review large 9 Motorola Edge 70 Max

Motorola Edge 70 Max ships with Android 16-based Hello UI

 

Moving over to its UI, the phone ships with the latest Android 16-based Hello UI. The overall software experience is the same as on other Edge 70 series phones. You can read more about it in our review of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ here.

Motorola Edge 70 Max Cameras: Good For What It's Worth

  • Rear camera - 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide
  • Selfie camera - 32-megapixel (f/2.2)

The Motorola Edge 70 Max gets a triple rear camera setup but lacks a telephoto lens, which is a bit of a letdown given that the Edge 70 Pro+ offers one at a lower price. With that said, the Edge 70 Max is still a capable camera phone. The primary 50-megapixel shooter can capture good photos during the day, with plenty of detail. The performance is mostly on par with its competitors.

Motorola Edge 70 Max camera performance

 

One major upside of its Sony LYT-710 sensor is its colour reproduction. The images look vibrant and punchy, with near-accurate colours. It can also distinguish between different shades of the same colour quite easily. However, the images can get slightly noisy under harsh lighting. Overall, its camera performance is consistent during the day.

Motorola Edge 70 Max performance in portrait mode

 

Similarly, in portrait mode, the Motorola Edge 70 Max performs quite well. It quickly recognises the subject, thanks to a good optical image stabilisation system, and can blur the background to separate the subject very quickly. However, portrait photos sometimes appear undersaturated.

Motorola Edge 70 Max low-light camera performance

 

In low-light conditions, the Motorola Edge 70 Max performs similarly to how it does in daylight. It captures plenty of detail, along with nice-looking bokeh. Artificial lights do not disturb the overall scene you intend to capture.

Motorola Edge 70 Max selfie camera performance

 

The 32-megapixel selfie camera also gets the job done easily. It gets the skin tones just right. But it tends to overprocess and over-smooth skin texture, making it look artificial. The phone would do well with a little toned-down post-processing.

Motorola Edge 70 Max Battery: Performs as Expected

  • Capacity - 7,100mAh
  • Fast charging - 90W (wired), 25W (wireless)
  • Charging Adapter - Included

Coming to one of its strongest suits, the Motorola Edge 70 Max packs a 7,100mAh battery, one of the smallest in the segment. However, it still easily delivers 1.5 to 2 days of battery life with moderate usage. You can play games, watch videos, listen to music, and scroll social media for hours, and still have enough battery to take a few calls the next day. On the PCMark Battery Life 3.0 test, it delivered 20 hours and 20 minutes of on-screen time, which is decent.

motorola edge 70 max review large 11 Motorola Edge 70 Pro Max

Motorola Edge 70 Max offers really quick 90W wired charging support

 

However, the phone hits it out of the park with phenomenal charging speeds. After it has completely run out of battery, the handset can charge to 59 percent within 30 minutes, while reaching 99 percent within an hour. To fully charge, the Motorola Edge 70 Max took a mere 1 hour 1 min, which is quite competitive.

Motorola Edge 70 Max Verdict

To sum it up, at a starting price of Rs. 54,999, the Motorola Edge 70 Max is one of the best phones in this price range. The performance-to-price ratio is also impressive, especially as smartphone prices keep climbing. The great display, battery, and charging speeds, along with a fresh rear design, really make it an all-rounder worth considering if you have a budget of Rs. 55,000.

However, if camera performance is one of your top priorities, you're better off spending your money elsewhere. For a couple of thousand less, you can get the iQOO 15R (review), which is a more gaming-focused phone than the Motorola Edge 70 Max. That being said, the OnePlus 15R (review) is known to offer a better camera experience, with similar performance figures. But it is slightly more expensive.

Motorola Edge 70 Max

Motorola Edge 70 Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Delivers flagship-level performance as promised
  • Value for money
  • Decent telephoto camera performance
  • Unique design for a Motorola
  • Minimal thermal issues
  • Quick in-display fingerprint scanner response
  • Bad
  • Feels quite heavy
  • Inconsistent selfie camera results
  • Thickest Edge 70 series phone
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Max review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Max, Motorola, Motorola Edge 70 Max Review, Motorola Edge 70 Max Price in India, Motorola Edge 70 Max Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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