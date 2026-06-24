Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition has been launched in India on Wednesday. The latest Infinix Note 60 series smartphone is designed in collaboration with the Italian design house Pininfarina. It boasts a carbon fibre finish with a 360-degree aerospace-grade aluminium frame. The new model offers similar hardware features to the Infinix Note 60 Pro. The Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and has an IP64-rated protection against dust and water splashes.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition Price in India

The Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition is priced at Rs. 37,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration in India. It is offered in a Torino Black colourway. The sale starts on 29 June at 12pm.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition Specifications

The dual SIM Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition runs on XOS 16, which is based on Android 16. It features a 6.78-inch LTPS 1.5K (1,208×2,644 pixels) AMOLED display. The display offers 93.18 percent a screen-to-body ratio and supports adaptive refresh rates of 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz and 144Hz. The panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. It also supports up to 2,304Hz PWM dimming.

As mentioned, the Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition has a Carbon Fibre design with a 360-degree Aerospace-Grade Aluminium Frame. The phone has red accented lines. It also features an Active Matrix Display on the rear that will show lights for notifications. This model comes in a specially designed retail box with luxury car-inspired accessories.

Photo Credit: Infinix

Under the hood, the Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition has a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset under the hood. It is paired with an Adreno A810 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.59 aperture, SUPPORT FOR optical image stabilisation (OIS) and autofocus and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 111.4-degree field of view. For selfies and video chats, it has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus support.

Connectivity options available in the Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS navigation, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C and OTG. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner and includes an X-axis linear vibration motor. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, accelerometer, infrared blaster, gyroscope, e-compass. It also includes a health monitoring sensor.

Like the standard Infinix Note 60 Pro, the Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition also offers an IP64-rated build. It has a 6,500mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging, 30W wireless charging, 7.5W reverse wired charging and 5W wireless reverse charging. It measures 162.37 × 77.17 × 7.45mm and weighs 200g.