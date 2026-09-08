Samsung has announced festive offers for the Galaxy Tab S10+ in India. With the latest offers, both Wi-Fi and 5G variants of the flagship Android tablet are available at reduced prices. Samsung is also offering additional discounts, such as no-cost EMI offers for buyers. The Galaxy Tab S10+ features a 12.4-inch panel and has an IP68-rated build. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and carries a 10,090mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Discounted Price in India

Samsung has announced festive-season offers on the Galaxy Tab S10+ in India. As part of this offer, the Wi-Fi variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs. 88,999, down from its original price of Rs. 1,05,999.

The Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage now costs Rs. 1,03,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 1,20,999.

Shoppers can also opt for no-cost EMI through select banks for six months and through NBFCs for up to 12 months. The monthly EMI starts at Rs. 14,833 for the Wi-Fi variant through banks and Rs. 7,417 through NBFCs. Samsung Finance+ offers an EMI of Rs. 6,877 with a 15 percent down payment.

For the Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G variant, monthly EMI starts at Rs. 17,333 through banks and Rs. 8,667 through NBFCs. Shoppers choosing Samsung Finance+ can select an EMI of Rs. 8,036 with a 15 percent down payment.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S10+ (Wi-Fi) in India in 2024 for Rs. 90,999. The 5G-supported model came with a price tag of Rs. 1,04,999. It is available in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver colours.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ features a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X WQXGA+ display. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The storage is expandable with a microSD card.

The Galaxy Tab S10+ has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. On the front, it has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide selfie camera. It has a 10,090mAh battery with 45W charging support. It has a quad-speaker setup and an IP68 rating.